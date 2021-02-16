Fifth Third Bank celebrates Black History Month with educational events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Fifth Third 5/3 Bank are bringing learning to life for their employees and the community for Black History Month.

They have 3 different events: a chef teaching viewers how to make a soul food dinner, music from a DJ and gospel choir and also an artist. Food, music and art are all important areas to the African American community.

>>>Take a look above for more details about these events!

If you’d like to participate or get more information, contact your Fifth Third banker.