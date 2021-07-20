Fifth Third Bank and West MI Miracle League partner to elevate the player experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Fifth Third Bank and the West Michigan Miracle League teamed up to surprise players and parents on the final weekend of the spring season, a new videoboard and their own baseball card.

When Nate Hurwitz Field was completed in 2013 a new era of baseball began in West Michigan. The field is designed to be accessible and fun so athletes with disabilities can enjoy America’s favorite pastime. Fun at the ballpark took a new twist when Fifth Third started talking with the West Michigan Miracle League earlier this year. The field and surrounding facilities are in great shape but there was one item at the top of their wish list, a videoboard.

Construction on the videoboard was completed last week just in time for the last weekend of the spring season schedule. The new design encompasses the existing scoreboard and the new videoboard. A new framework was installed above and continues to honor Nate Hurwitz and the field that is named after him.

Each time a Miracle League player stepped to the plate; they were greeted with their photo on the videoboard. Those same photos were also part of an additional surprise that came after the games on Saturday. Each player received a ribbon, a trophy and their own stack of baseball cards. The cards were provided by Fifth Third and are designed like a traditional baseball card featuring a photo of the player on the front and key stats on the back like favorite baseball teams or movies. Each player received 100 cards to trade with teammates, family and friends. Fifth Third employees were also Miracle League Buddies for the day and enjoyed their time with the kids.