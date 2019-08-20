Easier way to pay off student loans? There’s an app for that

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Fifth Third Bank has created an app that makes contributing to your student loan debt a lot easier! Seeing as this is such a big issue in the United States, Fifth Third wanted to create a way to make the burden of student loans a little less stressful. The app is called Fifth Third Momentum and works automatically by rounding up whenever you make a purchase with you debit card and applies that money to your student loan balance.

Next time you buy a coffee or a new pair of jeans, you can round up to the next dollar and that money will go right toward paying off your loans! How cool is that? For more information about this app or other Fifth Third Bank programs, head to www.53.com.