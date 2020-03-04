Closings & Delays
‘Continual Struggle’ civil rights exhibit on display at Ford Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Fifth Third Bank has recently partnered with the Frey Foundation and the Ford Foundation to bring Brian Washington’s exhibit Continual Struggle: The American Freedom Movement and the Seeds of Social Change to West Michigan at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. The Continual Struggle depicts the pain, sacrifice and emotion of those who fought for freedom during the civil rights movement.

The piece, made with mixed charcoal on paper, documents America’s historical struggle against segregation and other forms of race-based disenfranchisement. It tells the vivid stories of non-violent protests, freedom rides, marches, voter registration campaigns, police violence, and more. It’s a powerful exhibit that will be on display at the Ford Museum until the end of May 2020.  

