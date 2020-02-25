Bring your dog to the bank: Fifth Third Bank giving out Beer City Dog Biscuits at their GR branches

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Sunday was National Dog Biscuit Day and to celebrate, Fifth Third Bank is kicking off their newest campaign of strengthening families and building stronger communities. Starting today, they will be giving out dog biscuits from Beer City Dog Biscuits to any customer who brings their dog with them to the bank! Fifth Third Bank has recently partnered with Beer City Dog Biscuits to not only show love to dogs who visit their branches throughout Grand Rapids but also support a company who is doing good for the community.

Beer City Dog Biscuits is a non-profit that makes delicious and nutritious dog biscuits while empowering the disabled through the creation of the biscuits. The biscuits are hand-made, packaged, and labeled by Brew Bakers, a team of disabled adults from the community. Their mission is to provide their Brew Bakers with an opportunity to be productive everyday while also teaching them valuable skills to use in the future. The skills include baking, planning demand, identifying sales opportunities, processing orders, and counting cash/credit sales. This company is dedicated to supporting and empowering disabled adults in their personal and professional growth!

Next time you take a trip to Fifth Third Bank, make sure to bring your four legged friend to get a tasty treat!

