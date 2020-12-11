Fifth Third Bank and Priority Health talk about financial stress and overall wellbeing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Scott with Fifth Third Bank and Shelly from Priority Health join us to talk about the connection between physical and mental wellbeing and finances.

Financial stress is the leading cause of stress, reported by 72% of Americans. This can cause a variety of symptoms, including but not limited to: migraines, lack of sleep, heart disease, diabetes, decreased focus and productivity, and overall wellbeing.

Scott and Shelly give us their top tips for lowering stress by coming to speak with your financial institution in order to create a budget, while setting up your digital wallet to save your card information and have contactless payment in person. Make sure you know all of your resources, Priority Health has excellent online resources, as well as therapists available via phone or virtual sessions.

For more information, visit PriorityHealth.com and 53.com.

