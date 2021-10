GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One teacher at Choice Schools Three Oaks Public School Academy in Muskegon has been working with her fifth grade class to make a difference in the community in a very special way.

`Three Oaks Public School Academy has incorporated public service projects into their curriculum where each grade level has a different area of focus. The fifth grade students dedicated their services to combat homelessness.

>>>Take a look to see how this classroom is helping!