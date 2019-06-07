Maranda

Festivals, princesses, and more this weekend

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 08:47 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 08:47 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - Whether you’re celebrating 50 years of Festival of the Arts, kicking off summer in Kalamazoo, or meeting your favorite princess at John Ball Zoo, I have a complete list of family fun events going on around West Michigan this weekend!

Festival of the Arts 2019

All weekend in Downtown Grand Rapids

Festival of the Arts is celebrating their 50th year! This is a free 3-day community event for individuals of all ages. There are tons of fun activities for families such as food booths run by local non-profits, safe and secure kids only areas for painting and other arts and crafts, face painting, art exhibits, stage performances, and more! Every purchase at Festival from food to art to t-shirts gives back to the West Michigan Community.

National Cereal Festival

Saturday, June 8th All Day

Battle Creek is celebrating the most important meal of the day at their annual National Cereal Festival! This event is taking place on Saturday, June 8th in Downtown Battle Creek and it’s happening all day. There will be tons of entertainment the whole family will love, kid friendly activities, tons of vendors, and more!

June Jubilee

Saturday, June 8th All Day  

June Jubilee is the official kick-off to summer in Kalamazoo! This event will be taking place on Saturday, June 8th in Downtown Kalamazoo. This event will feature various events that are held downtown, art exhibits, concerts, delicious foods, and more! You can even sign your kids up for the Kalamazoo Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge!

 

National Asparagus Festival

Saturday, June 8th

Oceana County is known as The Asparagus Capital of the Nation and for the 45th year the annual National Asparagus Festival will be going on Saturday, June 8th in Downtown Hart! This day long even will have arts & craft areas for kids, inflates, pony rides, and a petting zoo! There will also be a 5K, Asparagus Taste Test, and parade for families to enjoy!

 

Princess Day at John Ball Zoo

Saturday, June 8th 9am 4pm

John Ball Zoo is having a special day for kids to come meet their favorite princesses! All princesses, princes, and knights are welcome to come and dress up as your favorite character! Kids will be able to meet tons of characters including Cinderella, Ice Queen, and more! There will also be princess hair and makeup services along with tiaras, wands, fans, and bracelets available for purchase.

 

 

Make it a great weekend Where You Live!

