Festivals, free skating, and more family fun this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There’s tons of family fun happening around West Michigan this weekend! There’s something for everyone with winter festivals, ice skating, and even Michigan’s only winter Auto Show! Check out my full list below.

South Haven Ice Breaker Festival

The streets of downtown South Haven will be filled with fun activities for the weekend long South Haven Ice Breaker Festival. There will be ice sculptures, chili tasting, cardboard sled racing, curling, ice skating, and more. This free, family friendly event is a great way to spend a winter weekend. For the whole schedule of events, visit here!.

Maranda’s Kids Skate for Free

It’s the final weekend fun Maranda’s Kids Skate for Free in Battle Creek! Head to the Rink on Friday from 4:30pm – 6:30pm for free family fun! Free skate at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids will continue throughout February every Saturday from 10am to noon. Both locations have free hot cocoa thanks to Biggby and Milk Means More!

Michigan International Auto Show

The Michigan International Auto Show is happening all weekend long at the DeVos Place in Downtown Grand Rapids! Guests will have the opportunity to view the newest and greatest vehicles on display. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for kids 14 and under.

Air Zoo’s Open Cockpit Month

Starting this weekend, Air Zoo will be hosting their Open Cockpit Month every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from January 31st through March 1st! Guests will have the unique opportunity to view and sit in the cockpit of the world’s most famous and incredible aircrafts. This is free with general admission!

Snowfest

Downtown Muskegon is hosting their fun Snowfest this weekend! The event will take place all day Saturday and Sunday with chili cook-off, cornhole tournaments, and more activities for the family!

Grand Rapids Polar Plunge

The West Michigan Whitecaps are hosting the Grand Rapids 2020 Polar Plunge this Saturday, February 1st at Fifth Third Ballpark! Registration begins at 11am and then the plunge starts at 1pm. If you’re interested in participating in this event, register and start fundraising here!

World of Winter: Movies on the Piazza

Join us at the Studio Park Celebration Cinema on Saturday from 11am-7pm for a fun, free, World of Winter event. Enjoy summer themed movies, hot-toddies, popcorn, food trucks, s’mores, and fun activities between each movie. And, you can get photos taken with Disney’s Moana! The movies will be played in English with Spanish subtitles.

Prismatica on Monroe

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the new interactive light instillation in Downtown Grand Rapids, this weekend is your chance! Prismatica on Monroe features 25 pivoting prisms, creating modern ice palace that transmits and reflects color and lights. Stop by 555 Monroe Ave to check it out!

Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game

The Muskegon Lumberjacks are home Friday and Saturday this week at the LC Walker Arena in Downtown Muskegon. Both games start at 7pm. The first 500 kids to the game on Friday will receive a special prize!