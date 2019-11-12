Opportunities for students interested in gaming and design

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – There are a wide variety of experiences and educational opportunities for all ages geared toward students who are interested in the gaming and design industry. Whether your child’s dream is to design the next big video game, create animation characters for Pixar, or work in digital media there’s tons of incredible activities and programs for any grade level! They can begin in middle school with workshops or camps to expand their minds and creativity, take classes in high school at the Kent Career Tech Center through their game design program, then attend Ferris State University to pursue a degree in their Digital Animation and Game Design program. There are so many opportunities in West Michigan for children interested in this type of industry!

Ferris State University has various degree options within this program to best fit individual students. For more information on these unique programs, head to ferris.edu.