Mom joins son at graduation ceremony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Sharonda Love-Wilson and her son Stephan had a special moment at the Central Michigan University’s commencement ceremony on May 4th. Sharonda attended her son’s graduation from CMU even though it happened to be at the same time as her own commencement from Ferris State University.

Sharonda explained how there was no way she would miss her son walking across the stage even if it meant she wouldn’t be able to walk at her own ceremony. When the president of Central learned about this, he contacted Ferris State’s president to make sure Sharonda received the recognition she deserved. This is a beautiful story that has made headlines all over the country!