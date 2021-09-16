Join Ferris Dawg Catcher event this weekend!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Ferris Grand Rapids Council and the Ferris Foundation invite you to the Third Annual Ferris Grand Rapids Council Fall Service Project at Highland Park! Bring your family to join in promoting Bulldog Pride by giving back to our West Michigan community.

This event is an opportunity to come together, enjoy the outdoors and give back while representing Ferris State University! Volunteers will be cleaning up the park by mulching, weeding, and picking up trash. Yard tools will be provided. Bring your blanket or chair for a picnic lunch. The park has a playground and splash pad. Bring the kids for a day of giving back and fun.

All Bulldogs and Bulldogs-to-be are welcome to the Dawg Catcher event! Register at: https://app.mobilecause.com/form/axigTg?vid=bhbc7