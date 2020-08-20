GRPS and Ferris State University partner to offer college classes and education programs for students and adults

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Throughout the summer, Maranda and the Park Party crew have traveled to various feeding locations throughout Western and Southwestern Michigan to celebrate food service workers and families picking up food. These food service workers have been working hard since March 17th to provide daily meals to families in need throughout their districts. Now, Maranda wants to show appreciation for all they have done for our kids the past few months. Maranda and the Park Party team arrived at these various feeding locations with princesses, super heroes, a DJ, goodie bags, and more to show their appreciation for all these workers have done. They even brought good bags from Meijer and Priority Health stuffed with passes to Craig's Cruisers and Air Zoo for the workers to have some fun!

Due to the current reality, the usual Maranda Park Parties were unable to happen, but that didn't stop Maranda from still bringing fun to kids in West Michigan! Everyday throughout the month of July, Maranda gave away big prizes to a different kid each day. This prize included a $100 Meijer gift card and a Park Party Prize Package for a total value of $150! It's her biggest summer of giveaways ever!