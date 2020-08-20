GRPS and Ferris State University partner to offer college classes and education programs for students and adults

Ferris State University

by: Maranda

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Ferris State University and Grand Rapids Public Schools have partnered to provide an awesome opportunity for the community. They have recently announced their plan to have more outreach programs in the new Southwest Community Campus (SWCC) high school located in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood. Starting this academic year, Ferris will offer dual enrollment courses for high school students, after school programming and adult education programs at the campus.

Fine out more information here!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 

 