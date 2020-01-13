Gap Year program helping young adults discover their calling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Spring Hill Camps has recently started a Discovery Project that invites kids to come and be a part of a nine month gap year program designed to engage young adults with their local and global community. This program is for the children that may not know what they want to do once they graduate college, so the Gap Year Program helps them engage with the world and discover their calling. Each step of the program is a building block towards helping students understand themselves and grow in confidence so they can purse their passion. For more information, check out Spring Hill’s website!

We invited this year’s Discovery program’s group of participants into our studio to play a little game with Ferris State University. The kids were asked questions about the myths behind taking a gap year in which they answered “true or false”. Once they gave their answer, the Ferris State University representative explained the answer more in dept. It was a great opportunity for these kids and viewers to hear from an expert that it’s okay to take some time to figure out what makes you excited for your future.