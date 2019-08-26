Ferris State welcomes new students during freshmen move in

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s that time of year where students all over the country are headed back to school. Maranda visited Ferris State University for their freshmen move in day to welcome the new wave of Bulldogs to campus. Thousands of cardboard boxes, packed cars, and moving vehicles flooded campus as students began the preparation for their new chapter of life.

First year college students moving away from home is a bittersweet time for families. Moving away from home can be exciting, nerve wrecking, and overwhelming, but letting your kids gain the sense of responsibility and independence is important for their future. Experts from Ferris expressed the significance of urging your children to not only go to class and make school a priority, but also get out of their comfort zone and join organizations to become a part of campus. This will be influential to their experience as a college student.

Good luck to all the incoming freshmen! Make the most of your college years.