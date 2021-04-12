Ferris State University live and in-person this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ferris State University has made and supported the decision to be live and in-person starting this coming Fall. Ferris State University knows that their students and faculty are itching to be back on the university campus this fall and the University President, David Eisler wants to give that to them.

When you begin thinking about going to college it is more than what happens in the classroom. It is really about those personal connections that are made outside of the classroom with other students, faculty and the university community. That personal interaction and connection is hard to duplicate or even mimmick virtually.

University community is something that faculty and students want back. Ferris wants to create comfortability for their students and make the university their home. The unviersity wants a community that sets up lasting relationships, hands-on learning and working with others in the communtiy, business and industry and they are looking forward to regaining those experiences this Fall.

The essence of Ferris is to help students prepare for carreers. Students get a great education and learn how to learn. They also are prepared on how to be successful in their profession when they graduate. 89 percent of Ferris students get a job in the feild that they study and that is the real benefit of a college education when you are doing what you learned how to do.

For more information about the university or their plans to move forward this fall, visit the Ferris State University website.