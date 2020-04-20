Ferris State University hosting virtual open house for prospective students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you or someone you know is interested in enrolling in college classes, Ferris State University is hosting a special type of Open House! You don’t have to put your future on hold during the COVID-19 crisis, they are offering a Virtual Open House on Wednesday, April 22nd from 11am to 1pm. Prospective students are encouraged to log on at any point to meet staff, explore their full online and local degree programs, as well as check out financial aid opportunities.

If you’re ready to become a Bulldog, the Ferris admission team will review your application and give you an instant admission decision at the event. Register for the Open House HERE!