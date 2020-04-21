Ferris State University provides advice to live in harmony with your college kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There are a lot of changes going on around the world due to COVID-19, and one of those changes is having your college kids living at home again. This can be a tough transition for both kids and parents. An expert from Ferris State University joined Maranda to provide advice for how to live in harmony with your adult children.

During this adjustment, it’s important to sit down and talk to your kids about the boundaries in your home as well as listen to what your kids need. Communicating, understanding and respecting what each other wishes will be the key to live in peace with one another. It’s also a good idea to spend quality time together doing what you enjoy. Maybe that’s playing board games, watching a movie, or going for a walk. Regardless what you do for fun, just remember that this is a new and stressful time for all. Parent’s are working from home, students are doing virtual school work, all while living under the same roof. Ferris State University’s best advice is to have patience and support each other through this tricky transition!