Ferris State University alumni come together for park clean up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Ferris State University alumni gathered in Millennium Park on a beautiful sunny Saturday in September to participate in the Dawg Catcher event, a volunteer outing to clean up the park and give back to the West Michigan community! The Bulldog alumni and their families spent the morning picking up trash, grooming the park, and making it look nice and clean! Ferris State University is all about making a difference in the community while showing their Bulldog pride.

Ferris partnered with Priority Health to put on this awesome event where they both encouraged people to give back and get active. The mission for this park clean up aligned with both organizations perfectly which made it a great event for all who attended.