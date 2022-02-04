Discover how a Ferris graduate or professional degree can accelerate your career forward

Are you ready to accelerate your career forward with a higher degree? You’re invited to attend the Ferris State University Graduate Degree Virtual Fair next Wednesday, February 9 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Program Coordinators from the Ferris graduate and professional programs will be available to answer questions about making the leap to a higher degree. Admissions, financial aid and international staff will also be present and ready to help. 

Here are some topics that will be covered during the Virtual Fair:

  • Program Overview
  • Application Process
  • Deadlines and Important Dates
  • Student Experience
  • Financial Aid
  • Frequently Asked Questions

If you are looking for more information about this virtual event or graduate programs Ferris offers check out their website.

