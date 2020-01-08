Students turning furniture into art at Kendall College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Students at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University were recently challenged in a unique way. In their Sculpture class, they had to deconstruct and then reconstruct a household object and make it into an art piece.

The project was to re-purpose a piece of furniture and transform it into an animal of their choosing, using every part of the object and no additional parts. The students had to be creative, brainstorm ideas, think outside the box, and problem-solve. They even had to learn how to use certain tools to create their artwork. This project was truly more than just learning about art!

The final pieces are so beautiful and displayed at Kendall College in Downtown Grand rapids. It’s so impressive what these students came up with, check out some of their finished pieces below!