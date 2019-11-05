Be admitted on the spot at Ferris GR Fall Open House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Ferris State University‘s Grand Rapids location is hosting their Fall Open House this Wednesday, November 6th from 4pm – 7pm. The Open House will take place at Grand Rapids Communtiy College Applied Technology Center.

Guests will be able to explore programs and opportunities Ferris offers to earn their degree right here in Grand Rapids! They will have advisers, admission officers, and financial aid experts on hand to give guests information on finishing their bachelors degree at the Ferris Grand Rapids location.

Guests are encouraged to bring their transcriptions because they could be admitted to the university on the spot!

Register for the event HERE!