Ferris State University

Battle at the Ballpark with Ferris State University

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 01:37 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 01:37 PM EDT

Battle at the Ballpark with Ferris State University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - Battle At The Ballpark

October 6

2 p.m

Fifth Third Ballpark

The Ferris State Bulldogs are playing against Michigan Tech. This family fun football event is perfect to eat some cracker jacks and cheer for your favorite team!

  • Admission $12 Adults and $5 for K-12 & College students

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More

Ferris State University

Ferris State University
Battle at the Ballpark with Ferris State University

Battle at the Ballpark with Ferris State University

Ferris State University
Filing for FAFSA can help you graduate debt free

Filing for FAFSA can help you graduate debt free

Park Parties
Battle Creek Maranda Park Party video highlights
 Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

Battle Creek Maranda Park Party video highlights

Maranda
Big fun at the Maranda Park Party in Muskegon

Big fun at the Maranda Park Party in Muskegon

Park Parties
Live from the Wyoming Park Party

Live from the Wyoming Park Party

Featured Content

Full Show: WOTV Idol Top 10 revealed

Full Show: WOTV Idol Top 10 revealed

The WOTV Idol competition continued Wednesday at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids as the Top 20 was narrowed down to 10 contestants. Top 10 perform.

Read More »
WOTV Idol: Top 20 set to perform live October 3 & 4

WOTV Idol: Top 20 set to perform live October 3 & 4

The top 20 contestants in WOTV Idol are moving on to our live shows in Rosa Parks Circle on Oct. 3 & 4th.

Read More »
Win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards

Win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards

Watch My ABC WOTV 4 for your chance to win a trip to the CMA awards brought to you locally by On Staff USA.

Read More »
Steal her secrets: Local real estate agent blazing a trail in West Michigan
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal her secrets: Local real estate agent blazing a trail in West Michigan

Meet Rachel Major! See how she juggles a 24/7 job, 75+ emails a day and still manages to find time for her husband and fur baby!

Read More »
WOTV 4 Fall programming line-up & ABC primetime return schedule
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

WOTV 4 Fall programming line-up & ABC primetime return schedule

WOTV 4 Women new Fall Line-up includes The Real, The Goldbergs, eightWest and more! Plus find out when your primetime ABC shows return!

Read More »
West Michigan Bride chooses destination wedding in British Colombia, Canada
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Bride chooses destination wedding in British Colombia, Canada

Each month we’re choosing one West Michigan bride to feature her wedding day and all the fun, crazy steps in between.

Read More »

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: WOTV Idol finale night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WOTV Idol finale night

WOTV Idol
Photos: WOTV Idol Live Show Top 20 & Top 10 perform
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WOTV Idol Live Show Top 20 & Top 10 perform

Grand Rapids
Photos: Grand Rapids Race for the Cure 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Race for the Cure 2018

Ferris State University on Facebook

Ferris State University

Ferris State University on Twitter