Battle at the Ballpark with Ferris State University
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - Battle At The Ballpark
October 6
2 p.m
Fifth Third Ballpark
The Ferris State Bulldogs are playing against Michigan Tech. This family fun football event is perfect to eat some cracker jacks and cheer for your favorite team!
Admission $12 Adults and $5 for K-12 & College students
Ferris State University
Park Parties Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved
Photo Galleries
WOTV Idol Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grand Rapids Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.