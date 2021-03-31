All-inclusive learning at Ferris State University

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Ferris State University has a new program that is offering some exciting opportunities for students! The program, Ready to Life Academy, is a non-profit organization that provides inclusive learning opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities.

Ferris State is the first public university to offer the program. Ready for Life Academy has been up and running for 13 years at Hope College and 4 years at Calvin University and now they’re launching it at Ferris State in Big Rapids.

Ready for Life Academy says they’re seeing a trend of programs spread across the United States. College life is meant to give students a sense of belonging regardless if they have a disability or not and this program is giving students the tools to make that happen. Ready for Life will give students skills for daily living, a sense of independence and will help them prepare for a job in the future!