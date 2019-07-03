Ferris State University works to keep kids safe on the internet

The internet can be a great resource for kids such as researching for school, communication with friends, and playing interactive and education games. However in many cases, it also can be risky and problematic. Many children and young adults fall victim to online predators because they are unaware of the dangers the internet brings. Parents aren’t always around to keep a close eye on what their kids are doing while online so it’s important for parents to properly educate their kids about the dangers.

Students and faculty members from Ferris State University created a short animated film to instill behaviors in children that will help keep them from being a victim of cyber predators. The video explores the do’s and don’ts of meeting people online and how not everyone they meet online is who they portray themselves to be.

Check out the full video online! http://www.ferris.edu/business/cybersafe/