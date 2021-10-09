Your guide to a socially distanced kids Birthday

Things to do with your child for their Birthday while staying safe

Birthday party planning is hard — a year of quarantining hasn’t helped. So, we’ve compiled a fun list of socially distanced activities your kids can enjoy to celebrate their Birthday.

Ziplining Adventures

Go on a high-flying adventure at TreeRunner Adventure Park! This park, located near Knapps Corner, is the premier outdoor adventure park in the area. TreeRunner offers two different park options. The Aerial Park includes more than 60 obstacles, zip lines, five difficulty levels, and seven different courses. They also offer a Junior park designed for children four to seven including, two courses and 20 different obstacles.

Tree Runner offers a variety of Birthday Celebration packages for children.

Craig’s Cruisers

Looking for a Birthday venue that has it ALL… Literally everything for kids to enjoy on their special day. Craigs Cruisers Amusement park features 120,000 sq ft of family fun offering go-karts, bumper boats, mini golf, laser tag, trampoline park, rides & more. Plus don’t worry about feeding your party as Craigs Cruisers has the ultimate Pizza Buffet for your family and friends to enjoy. You can select from a variety of Birthday Packages that can be booked at craigscruisers.com/grand-rapids/birthday-packages.

Amped Virtual Reality

Amped Virtual Reality is the perfect place to host a birthday party! They offer several party package options and have fantastic on-site facilities. Amped will even do the decorating for you! There are several party packages that offer lots of playing time, food and some even come with a one-month membership for the guest of honor.

Amped Virtual Reality offers a variety of VR games with options for all ages, even the little ones! Some of the options include Spider-Man, Minecraft, Epic Roller Coasters, Beat Saber, and so much more. All of these games can be enjoyed in the comfort of the VR lounge complete with either open space to play or comfy chairs (depending on what type of game you are playing). The space is complete with state-of-the-art equipment, headsets, and lighting that gives you the complete virtual experience. You can book this experience by visiting grbucketlist.com.

Horse Riding

Highpointe Farm is a hidden gem that offers breathtaking views of wildlife and trails. Owner Jill Herweyer’s love and passion for animals is reflected in the care she takes in the stables. As a mother, Jill started to offer mommy and me classes knowing the importance of connecting with your children through animals. Highpointe Farm has one-time ride options as well as season classes. Either way, your child will be introduced to the outdoors and learn how to take care of the horses. You can inquire about Birthday Planning through www.facebook.com/highpointefarms

The Princess Party Spa

With two party locations serving Great Lakes Crossings and Rivertown Mall, The Princess Party Spa is the perfect way to pamper and celebrate with your little princesses while being safe. The Birthday Package includes Mini Mani, Mini Pedi, Luxury robe, Tiara, Magic Wand, & Glam Hand Ring for all little Princesses, Music & Princess Birthday Wishes, and a Luxury table decorated especially for the princess for the birthday treats, Plus more. Visit theprincesspartyspa.com for more information on bookings.

The Mud Room

Looking for an inclusive Birthday venue for the whole family to enjoy? The Mudroom offers childrens and adult creative gathering party packages. In the studio you can try your hand at pottery painting, potters wheel, coloring book, story time, and packages can include gift bags of pottery painting kits to create at home. Skip the mess, The Mud Room cleans up for you and all painting and craft supplies are provided. The interior decor features fun vibrant colors, comfortable diner-like booths, and an array of different pottery pieces to paint and create. This venue is handicap accessible, for more information visit themudroom.us/kids-parties.

Bowling

The recently renovated Spectrum Lanes offers hours of fun for the whole family. This is a great option for friends and families who wish to social distance while celebrating. Bowling is a fun way for families to come together for a friendly competitive game and to bond in a large, spaced out facility. Call to reserve your lane or visit sec300.com.