The Harlem Globetrotters head to Grand Rapids for some full-court family fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Original Harlem Globetrotters take the court at Van Andel Arena Sunday, January 23 at 2 P.M. Enjoy this slam-dunk event complete with ankle-breaking crossovers, ball-handling wizardry and an all-new in-game dunk contest.

The Trotters are taking on this all-new Spread Game Tour and it is something nobody wants to miss. This tour has more of everything. Fans can expect ball spinning that defies gravity, innovative dunks, new on-court characters and other premium experiences that inspire a new generation of basketball players!

Maranda recently had the opportunity to hang out with Harlem Globetrotter, Scooter Christensen to perfect her very own ball tricks and to hear more about what fans can expect on January 23rd.

