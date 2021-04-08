Spring Break Weekend Fun Guide April 9th – 11th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring Break is coming to a close so don’t miss out on this last weekend of Spring Break fun. Check out some food trucks at the Grand Rapids Public Museum or in Downtown Kalamazoo or clean up Grand Rapids with the Grand Rapids Water Protectors. This weekend is hosting a ton of fun events to close out Spring Break; make sure to check them out.

Grab the kids and head out to Swisslane Farms in Alto for their Spring Break Bash on Saturday! Tour the farm, see baby farm animals and enjoy make and take activities! For more information, visit SwissLaneFarms.com.

The second Saturday of every month is always Family Fun Day at the Muskegon Museum of Art. They’re continuing their series with their #SSfromHome – the whole family can participate in themed creative activities from the safety of your own home. This Saturday’s event will focus on nature drawing! Get more details at MuskegonArtMuseum.org!

Free bowling for kids is a great way for the whole family to enjoy the weekend! Head on out to the Airway Fun Center in Portage. They also have a bunch of other activities to try out, including go-karts and more! You can reserve your bowling lane here.

Sherman Lake YMCA is hosting their Family Adventure Day on Saturday from 1p-4pm. There’ll be a fun scavenger hunt, camp activities and more! Plus you’ll be able to meet summer camp staff and see what this year’s camp will look like. Registration is required to attend – you can register online here!

Spend Spring Break at the Grand Rapids Public Museum April 2 – 11. Enjoy live science shows, intriguing exhibits and planetarium shows, as well as festive food experience featuring a food truck from ART: Caribbean Fusion Cuisine along with an assortment of beverages and beer from City Built Brewing Company.

Join the City of Portage at Schrier Park at 10 A.M. to meet scaly snakes, adorable alligators and toting tortoises. While this program is free, you must register. Visit mypark.portagemi.gov and click on the purple Recreation Activities & Facility Rentals button.

Friday, April 9, 2021 at 5:30 P.M – 8:30 P.M.

Check out the Kalamazoo Food Truck Rally and experience all of the yummy offerings from about 12 different trucks. The event will take place in Downtown Kalamazoo so once you’re done eating check out all of the cool shops and store fronts.

Sunday April 4 and 11 @ 1:30 PM

Join the Grand Rapids Water Protectors in celebration of Earth Day. In the Month of April, we will honor Earth with a thorough Spring cleaning all throughout Grand Rapids and its various Watersheds.

4/11 – Plaster Creek Family Park | Plaster Creek Watershed

4/10 @11-4pm

Second Saturdays of the month are Family Fun Days presented by Muskegon Museum of Art! Each Super Saturday features a different theme with free activities that include a tour component, a suggested film list that goes along with the theme and an easy craft to make at home.

April 11th, 2021

Join Henderson Castle for a Princess Tea Party! Welcome to the Castle! Princesses and Princes will come for a Tea Party with You! You and your little princess are invited to join them over tea, dancing and laughing, princess stories and fun activities! You will be guided through the Henderson Castle on a Princesses’ Tour and Prince Charming will tell a princess story for all guests. Arrive at the Castle prepared for a dainty tea and lots of fun with our special guest Princesses.

Spring Break Camp is a day style camp complete with sports, games, park visits and field trips. Children must pack a cold lunch each day. Come spend your Spring Break having a blast with us! Child must eat or bring breakfast with them prior to coming to camp each day.

Location: Full Blast

Dates & Times: Monday – Friday, April 5 -9, 2021 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Cost: $150 per participant

Looking for kid-friendly things to do in Kalamazoo? Air Zoo is the perfect place to bring your family for a day full of interactive exhibits and exciting experiences. Air Zoo has a collection of family-friendly activities and hands-on learning exhibits that are available all Spring Break long. Check out their website to learn about more of their fun Spring Break activities.

Pick up your kit April 5-9

Need a fun family activity for spring break? Pick up an Oreo tasting kit from the library

(while supplies last). Can you guess all 10 Oreo flavors?

Check out the Blandford Nature Center this Spring Break. They have tons of outdoor activities to help you have some fun in nature. Some of their events include Birding Basics for Kids, Fantastic Forts in the Forest and Spring Hikes and Crafts. Spend your Spring Break getting in touch with nature and getting some fresh air.

Join us at the 2021 Spring Fling! April 3-10, open 10:00am to 7:00pm, closed Sunday. Meet the Spring babies: Ducklings, Chicks, Bunnies, Lambs, Kids, and Calves! Come witness the changing season at the Critter Barn. See the precious new life in the barn and the mothering skills of the current Critter Barn animals. Be sure you, your family and friends are part of this amazing time in the barn.

Family Ticket – $20 & Individual ticket – $5 (ages 3 and up)

Pick up your kit beginning April 5

Play! Create! Investigate! Designed for kids ages 3-5, each bag contains

3-4 activities based around a monthly theme. April’s theme is butterflies.

April 5 -April 9, 2021

Day campers will enjoy activities such as sports, crafts, and outdoor play. Each day is filled with new experiences where each child explores new talents and interests while developing and strengthening friendships along the way.

At select cinemas, go see Raya and the Last Dragon under the stars. The movie will begin when the sun is down. Select the movie you want to see and look for the Pop-Up Drive-In Showtime. For more information visit the Celebration Cinema website.

Be the first to see all of your favorite animals Supersized at John Ball Zoo. In a new exhibition, a larger-than-life toy brick animal adventure featuring sculptures created with nearly 2 million toy bricks can be found around John Ball Zoo. Check out these fun sculptures all Spring Break long.

Come roller skating this Spring Break!

Weekday afternoons 1:30 – 4:30

Friday April 2 & Monday – Friday April 5-9

$8 Admission

$1 Roller Skate rental

$2 Rollerblade rental

$5 Parent rate includes rental

Allegan Event is Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course and offers endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages to explore, get active, and make lasting memories. For more information click here or contact Allegan Event.

Mar. 31 – April 9, 2021

$10 – $30 Admission

The friendly and knowledgeable staff at Lewis Farms will teach you about the lovable creatures and create an unforgettable experience! Learn how to safely feed & interact with our animals, take unique photos and even interact with other animal residents in the Exotic Barn!

April 2 – April 11, 2021 10:00am – 2:45pm

Admission Varies

Fredrick Meijer Gardens will be hosting their Butterflies and Blooming event. This year, over 60 species of butterflies from Asia, Africa, and Central & South America, will take flight in the warm, lush environment of the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. This year’s theme will highlight horticulture displays, butterflies, moths and caterpillars in and under glass. Check out their extended hours all April long and Tuesday Night Lights where you can search for butterflies in the dark. Prices are $4 for Kids; $14.50 for Adults.

April 2 – April 11 (Except Easter Sunday 4/4)

Unlimited Attractions Include:

Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster and Ninja Course. *Weather permitting on outdoor attractions.

Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster and Ninja Course. *Weather permitting on outdoor attractions. Trampoline Park*

Pizza Buffet.

Stop-by the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute or your local Barry County library and pick up a free kit of fun, hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities to keep learning during Spring Break. Kit topics include (but are not limited to): insects, animal tracks and scat, birds, food chains, and much more. Available from April 3 -11 while supplies lasts.