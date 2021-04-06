Spring Break Fun Guide: Wednesday, April 7, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spend some time having fun day! Whether you are checking out the baby animals at the Critter Barn or putting your photography skills to the test at Meijer Gardens, you are sure to find some fun at any of these amazing events today. Don’t waste a moment; check out what is going on where you live!

Join us at the 2021 Spring Fling! April 3-10, open 10:00am to 7:00pm, closed Sunday. Meet the Spring babies: Ducklings, Chicks, Bunnies, Lambs, Kids, and Calves! Come witness the changing season at the Critter Barn. See the precious new life in the barn and the mothering skills of the current Critter Barn animals. Be sure you, your family and friends are part of this amazing time in the barn.

Family Ticket – $20 & Individual ticket – $5 (ages 3 and up)

Fun, fast, and family-friendly! Join our Marketplace candle making experts during store hour for make-and-take Sand Candles. ​Kalamazoo Candle set you up with a socially distanced workstation and everything you need to create your own Sand Candle. Choose from a variety of colors and fragrances and make a candle to take home for just $10. ​

10:00 A.M. – 11:30 A.M.

Join Fredrick Meijer Gardens in an iPad Photography class where you will learn how to use the app Book Creator to combine text, images, audio and video into a fun digital keepsake. Take and embellish creative still life using unique Meijer Gardens’ themed props, action shots, trick shots and videos. iPads will be provided for use in the class.

Spend your Spring Break at the Outdoor Discovery Center studying a variety of animals and plants that are native to Michigan. This camp is for kids ages 7 – 11. Registration will be closing on April 5 at 5 P.M. The Camp will run from April 6 – 8 from 9 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. To register, visit the Outdoor Discovery Website or click here.

Pick up your kit April 5-9

Need a fun family activity for spring break? Pick up an Oreo tasting kit from the library

(while supplies last). Can you guess all 10 Oreo flavors?

Pick up your kit beginning April 5

Play! Create! Investigate! Designed for kids ages 3-5, each bag contains

3-4 activities based around a monthly theme. April’s theme is butterflies.

April 5 -April 9, 2021

Day campers will enjoy activities such as sports, crafts, and outdoor play. Each day is filled with new experiences where each child explores new talents and interests while developing and strengthening friendships along the way.

At select cinemas, go see Raya and the Last Dragon under the stars. The movie will begin when the sun is down. Select the movie you want to see and look for the Pop-Up Drive-In Showtime. For more information visit the Celebration Cinema website.

Be the first to see all of your favorite animals Supersized at John Ball Zoo. In a new exhibition, a larger-than-life toy brick animal adventure featuring sculptures created with nearly 2 million toy bricks can be found around John Ball Zoo. Check out these fun sculptures all Spring Break long.

Check out the Blandford Nature Center this Spring Break. They have tons of outdoor activities to help you have some fun in nature. Some of their events include Birding Basics for Kids, Fantastic Forts in the Forest and Spring Hikes and Crafts. Spend your Spring Break getting in touch with nature and getting some fresh air.

Looking for kid-friendly things to do in Kalamazoo? Air Zoo is the perfect place to bring your family for a day full of interactive exhibits and exciting experiences. Air Zoo has a collection of family-friendly activities and hands-on learning exhibits that are available all Spring Break long. Check out their website to learn about more of their fun Spring Break activities.

Come roller skating this Spring Break!

Weekday afternoons 1:30 – 4:30

Friday April 2 & Monday – Friday April 5-9

$8 Admission

$1 Roller Skate rental

$2 Rollerblade rental

$5 Parent rate includes rental

Allegan Event is Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course and offers endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages to explore, get active, and make lasting memories. For more information click here or contact Allegan Event.

Mar. 31 – April 9, 2021

$10 – $30 Admission

The friendly and knowledgeable staff at Lewis Farms will teach you about the lovable creatures and create an unforgettable experience! Learn how to safely feed & interact with our animals, take unique photos and even interact with other animal residents in the Exotic Barn!

April 2 – April 11, 2021 10:00am – 2:45pm

Admission Varies

Fredrick Meijer Gardens will be hosting their Butterflies and Blooming event. This year, over 60 species of butterflies from Asia, Africa, and Central & South America, will take flight in the warm, lush environment of the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. This year’s theme will highlight horticulture displays, butterflies, moths and caterpillars in and under glass. Check out their extended hours all April long and Tuesday Night Lights where you can search for butterflies in the dark. Prices are $4 for Kids; $14.50 for Adults.

Spend Spring Break at the Grand Rapids Public Museum April 2 – 11. Enjoy live science shows, intriguing exhibits and planetarium shows, as well as festive food experience featuring a food truck from ART: Caribbean Fusion Cuisine along with an assortment of beverages and beer from City Built Brewing Company.

April 2 – April 11 (Except Easter Sunday 4/4)

Unlimited Attractions Include:

Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster and Ninja Course. *Weather permitting on outdoor attractions.

Pizza Buffet.

Spring Break Camp is a day style camp complete with sports, games, park visits and field trips. Children must pack a cold lunch each day. Come spend your Spring Break having a blast with us! Child must eat or bring breakfast with them prior to coming to camp each day.

Location: Full Blast

Dates & Times: Monday – Friday, April 5 -9, 2021 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Cost: $150 per participant

Stop-by the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute or your local Barry County library and pick up a free kit of fun, hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities to keep learning during Spring Break. Kit topics include (but are not limited to): insects, animal tracks and scat, birds, food chains, and much more. Available from April 3 -11 while supplies lasts.