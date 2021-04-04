Spring Break Fun Guide: Monday, April 5, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What is going on in West Michigan today? Take a look at all of our fun filled events to kick off Spring Break week. Check out everything Air Zoo has to offer or hop online to a virtual tour of the Kent County Recycling and Education Center. There is so much to do and you don’t want to miss a single event this Spring Break.

Looking for kid-friendly things to do in Kalamazoo? Air Zoo is the perfect place to bring your family for a day full of interactive exhibits and exciting experiences. Air Zoo has a collection of family-friendly activities and hands-on learning exhibits that are available all Spring Break long. Check out their website to learn about more of their fun Spring Break activities.

Credit: Air Zoo

Join ReimagineTrash – Kent County MI Dept. Public Works in a virtual tour of their Recycling and Education center at 1:30 P.M. Stay tuned after the tour for suggestions on upcycled crafts to do at home.

April 5 – 9; 1 – 4 P.M.

Fellinlove Farm welcomes guest during the week of Spring Break to Walk the Hippity, Hoppity 3/4-mile nature trail with lights and spring décor. Spend your Spring Break visiting all the diverse animals and riding in a bunny pedal boat!

Decorate your spring chick pot and top it off with your very own succulent. Craft kits will be available to pick up from Hackley Library beginning April 1 and through the end of the month while supplies last. An instructional video will be posted on Facebook on April 5 at 3:00 pm

Credit: Getty Images

Pick up your kit April 5-9

Need a fun family activity for spring break? Pick up an Oreo tasting kit from the library

(while supplies last). Can you guess all 10 Oreo flavors?

Pick up your kit beginning April 5

Play! Create! Investigate! Designed for kids ages 3-5, each bag contains

3-4 activities based around a monthly theme. April’s theme is butterflies.

April 5 -April 9, 2021

Day campers will enjoy activities such as sports, crafts, and outdoor play. Each day is filled with new experiences where each child explores new talents and interests while developing and strengthening friendships along the way.

Check out the Blandford Nature Center this Spring Break. They have tons of outdoor activities to help you have some fun in nature. Some of their events include Birding Basics for Kids, Fantastic Forts in the Forest and Spring Hikes and Crafts. Spend your Spring Break getting in touch with nature and getting some fresh air.

Join us at the 2021 Spring Fling! April 3-10, open 10:00am to 7:00pm, closed Sunday. Meet the Spring babies: Ducklings, Chicks, Bunnies, Lambs, Kids, and Calves! Come witness the changing season at the Critter Barn. See the precious new life in the barn and the mothering skills of the current Critter Barn animals. Be sure you, your family and friends are part of this amazing time in the barn.

Family Ticket – $20 & Individual ticket – $5 (ages 3 and up)

At select cinemas, go see Raya and the Last Dragon under the stars. The movie will begin when the sun is down. Select the movie you want to see and look for the Pop-Up Drive-In Showtime. For more information visit the Celebration Cinema website.

Credit: Getty Images

Be the first to see all of your favorite animals Supersized at John Ball Zoo. In a new exhibition, a larger-than-life toy brick animal adventure featuring sculptures created with nearly 2 million toy bricks can be found around John Ball Zoo. Check out these fun sculptures all Spring Break long.

Come roller skating this Spring Break!

Weekday afternoons 1:30 – 4:30

Friday April 2 & Monday – Friday April 5-9

$8 Admission

$1 Roller Skate rental

$2 Rollerblade rental

$5 Parent rate includes rental

Allegan Event is Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course and offers endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages to explore, get active, and make lasting memories. For more information click here or contact Allegan Event.

Mar. 31 – April 9, 2021

$10 – $30 Admission

The friendly and knowledgeable staff at Lewis Farms will teach you about the lovable creatures and create an unforgettable experience! Learn how to safely feed & interact with our animals, take unique photos and even interact with other animal residents in the Exotic Barn!

April 2 – April 11, 2021 10:00am – 2:45pm

Admission Varies

Spring Break Camp is a day style camp complete with sports, games, park visits and field trips. Children must pack a cold lunch each day. Come spend your Spring Break having a blast with us! Child must eat or bring breakfast with them prior to coming to camp each day.

Location: Full Blast

Dates & Times: Monday – Friday, April 5 -9, 2021 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Cost: $150 per participant

Fredrick Meijer Gardens will be hosting their Butterflies and Blooming event. This year, over 60 species of butterflies from Asia, Africa, and Central & South America, will take flight in the warm, lush environment of the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. This year’s theme will highlight horticulture displays, butterflies, moths and caterpillars in and under glass. Check out their extended hours all April long and Tuesday Night Lights where you can search for butterflies in the dark. Prices are $4 for Kids; $14.50 for Adults.

Spend Spring Break at the Grand Rapids Public Museum April 2 – 11. Enjoy live science shows, intriguing exhibits and planetarium shows, as well as festive food experience featuring a food truck from ART: Caribbean Fusion Cuisine along with an assortment of beverages and beer from City Built Brewing Company.

April 2 – April 11 (Except Easter Sunday 4/4)

Unlimited Attractions Include:

Indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster and Ninja Course. *Weather permitting on outdoor attractions.

Pizza Buffet.

Stop-by the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute or your local Barry County library and pick up a free kit of fun, hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities to keep learning during Spring Break. Kit topics include (but are not limited to): insects, animal tracks and scat, birds, food chains, and much more. Available from April 3 -11 while supplies lasts.