Run for the Humane Society of West Michigan in the 45th Amway River Bank Run!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 45th Annual Amway River Bank Run is happening May 14, 2022! In celebration of it’s 45th year, Amway River Bank Run is working with five charity partners including the Humane Society of West Michigan

The Humane Society of West Michigan has a mission of finding forever homes for all kinds of animals by promoting the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in West Michigan through education, example, placement, and protection. By running for the Humane Society of West Michigan you can help dogs like the ones Maranda visited find their homes!

The Amway River Bank Run is taking place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Downtown Grand Rapids. Races include the country’s largest 25K run, 25K Hand Cycle/Wheelchair race, 10K Run, 5K Run, and 5K walk. Register and learn more at amwayriverbankrun.com..