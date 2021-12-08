Rosemont’s Fashion Outlets of Chicago is a great holiday shopping destination!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While exploring the beautiful Village of Rosemont, our new friends from The Fashion Outlets of Chicago shared with us all of their fun holiday offerings! The Fashion Outlets of Chicago have a diverse range of shops that cater to shoppers of any age. This is a great destination for holiday shopping with great options from American Eagle to Lululemon to Versace – great options for any age and any budget.

While shopping, families can enjoy some other festive fun, including visiting Santa. Santa will be at the mall for some holiday fun for kids and families. Enjoy pictures and meet-and-greets.

