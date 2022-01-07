Perfect your putt in MiniARTure Golf at Muskegon Museum of Art

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you are looking for a really unique way to have fun with your family, Muskegon Museum of Art has you covered. Right now, families can come to the museum and not only enjoy all of the beautiful art collections, but also play nine unique holes of MiniARTure Golf that are incorporated into their permanent art collection.

Each hole has been hand-crafted by Museum staff and features challenging obstacles, mazes, optical illusions, towering sculptures, and more! This is a great activity for all ages and it is completely free to museum members. The museum provides the putters, golf balls, the art and all of the fun. Be sure to check it out now through May 22.