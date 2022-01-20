Only the best snow at Crystal Mountain!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Not only does Crystal Mountain have great amenities for families, great slopes and great fun, they also have been recognized for having one of the best snowmaking teams in North America. They are the first Michigan Ski resort to be recognized for this award. Their team and their snow is like no other, but you will just have to go see for yourself!

Crystal Mountain shares that “Voting is open HERE through Jan. 21 at midnight. Winners are expected to be announced Jan. 24. Fans of snowmaking and Crystal Mountain can vote once every day while voting is open.”