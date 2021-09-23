Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide September 24 – 26

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means its time for family fun. As the weather gets colder and fall is officially here, there are tons of family fall activities going on around west Michigan. If you’re looking for more ideas for family fun, check out my top picks:

Get excited for the opening weekend of Zoorassic Park at Binder Zoo. All of your favorite dinosaurs are on display amongst all of your favorite animals at Binder Park zoo. Enjoy all of the wonderful animals at the zoo, but be sure to check out some of the prehistoric friends that are ready to take you back in time now!

The Global Water Festival is in Grand Rapids this weekend! Experience different cultures from around the globe through food, dance, merchant vendors, music and of course some boat races. Don’t miss out on all of this fun from 10 AM to 11 PM this Saturday at Canal Park.

The Annual Harvest Fest is back for another year in Rockford! Hayrides, Classic Car Show, Chili Cook Off, Children’s Entertainment, Beer Tents & More! The event kicks off this Friday and continues all weekend long with great activities for all ages!

Now is your last chance to bring the family out to John Ball Zoo to see the larger-than-life Lego sculptures on display throughout the zoo! BRICKLIVE Supersized is sadly leaving the zoo after this weekend so be sure to check it out while you still can!

Celebrate Monarch Day at John Ball Zoo! Celebrate monarchs before they take flight for their migration south to Mexico for the winter. Learn about this amazing journey with a public release of tagged Monarchs, pollinator plant give away , activities, and information about how you can help the Monarchs on their journey.

Head to Hudsonville for the Sunflower Harvest Festival. Get ready to bring home bushels of sunflowers as well as enjoy snacks, live music and other family fun activities. This will take place this Saturday from 3PM – 7PM. Don’t miss your chance to harvest some beautiful sunflowers this season.

In celebration of their 10th anniversary, Milan’s Miracle Fund is excited to resume an in person event with you! Keeping with tradition we will have a 5K Run, 3K Walk, and Kids Fun Run. Join them for the in person event on Sunday September 26th at 10 AM. The month of September is childhood cancer awareness month and we’re asking you to join us to honor the children gone far too early and make a difference. Milan’s Miracle Fund benefits pediatric cancer research and clinical trials.

Head to Grand Haven this Friday and Saturday for the last few days of the Hispanic Heritage Festival. Enjoy learning about Hispanic heritage through food, dance, song and so much more. Because sure to check it out while you still can!

The Caledonia Harvest Festival is a fall celebration that brings together area businesses and organizations to offer free family-oriented activities for all ages to enjoy. Enjoy all kinds of FREE family fun including face painting, games, scarecrow making, cornhusk dolls, candy, and so much more!

Oktoberfest Grand Rapids is here and there are plenty of fun activities to enjoy for all ages. Enjoy kids activities as well as a Dachshund Dash. throughout the weekend enjoy delicious foods, drinks activities, music and more!