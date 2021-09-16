Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide September 17th – 19th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means its time for some great family fun! Enjoy all kinds of great activities around West Michigan including ArtPrize 2021, which is back and better than ever. If you’re looking for other great ideas for family fun check out my top picks:

ArtPrize is BACK for 2021. Enjoy all kinds of art spread throughout downtown Grand Rapids and beyond. Bring the whole family down to explorer the city and cast your vote on your favorite ArtPrize entries. Special art can be found at plenty of great locations including the Grand Rapids Public Museum, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place, the Amway Grand Plaza and so much more!

Often thought of as blood-sucking, squeaky creatures that get tangled in your hair, visitors of Bats: Masters of the Night will find these beliefs to be myths that have held fast throughout the years. The exhibit explains that bats are actually gentle, beneficial little animals. In the exhibit, visitors will experience lifelike models, multisensory interactive displays and environmentally lifelike settings, like entering the exhibit through a Gothic castle, to set the scene for an up-close look at these mammals in their natural habitats

Back for 2021 is Princess/Superhero weekend at Gull Meadow Farms. Princesses and Superhero’s will be in the Family Activity areas including Pumpkin Lane and Back Forty. Admission includes a scenic wagon ride, our 5 acre corn maze, and both family activity areas (Pumpkin Lane and the Back Forty).

The Michigan Apple Fest is a two-day event with plenty to keep our young apple-loving fans busy with bounce houses, petting zoos, craft stations, and much more. Get excited for the premiere of the Market on the Ridge Artisan Vendor Show and live music from The Bronk Bros, apple pie eating contests, Best of the Ridge Apple Pie Baking Contest, and even a pedal tractor pull contest!

Bring the family to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum for their ArtPrize Workshops. This Saturday the family can participate in a workshop with ArtPrize 2021 artist Oaklee Theile and learn and discuss her entry The My Dearest Friends Project.

Join Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm for their annual Honeycrisp Fest! They will be offering u-pick Honeycrisp apples this weekend. Saturday, 9 AM – 11 AM,. They will be offering an Apples and Pancakes breakfast!

This event is an opportunity to come together, enjoy the outdoors and give back while representing Ferris State University! Volunteers will be cleaning up the park by mulching, weeding, and picking up trash. Yard tools will be provided. Bring your blanket or chair for a picnic lunch. The park has a playground and splash pad. Bring the kids for a day of giving back and fun.

Head to Fallasburg Park this Saturday and Sunday for their 53rd Annual Arts Festival. This event will include 100 fine art and fine craft artist booths, Live music on central stage, both days, Food booths supporting local non-profit organizations, Children’s craft area, free pumpkins, and Traditional craft demonstrations in pavilion.

This Saturday head to Ah-Nab-Awen Park for the GR Duck Derby. Adopt a Duck, or as many ducks as you want, for your chance to win! All ducks will compete in a special derby where proceeds will go to local charities around West Michigan. Once the ducks are released into a special racecourse on the Grand River the ducks will mix & mingle their way to the finish line! Ducks 1-10 will win!

Enjoy a night immersed in the music of Disney’s Frozen! Featuring music from the first and second Frozen movies along with the original Broadway cast recording of Frozen the Musical. Songs include Do You Want to Build a Snowman, Let the Sun Shine On, All is Found, For the First Time in Forever, and so much more. Then stick around for music from the largely popular movie “The Greatest Showman.” Featuring all of this hit songs from the sound track which include, The Greatest Show, A Million Dreams, Come Alive, The Other Side, Never Enough, This is Me, Rewrite the Stars, Tightrope and From Now On.

Head to Sherman Lake YMCA this Sunday for Kids ROAR! This is a Rogue Obstacle Adventure Race featuring mud, water, monkey bars, mud pits and more! With 2 distances to choose from – participants are free to pick the course that will challenge them! Participants ages 5-14 years old can enjoy new obstacles for 2021 plus a special complimentary t-shirt.