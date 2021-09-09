Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide September 10th – 12th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Its the weekend and that means its time for some family fun. The weather might be cooling down and many kids are heading back to school but the certainly does not mean the fun has to stop. There are great events happening all around West Michigan this weekend and if you’re looking for something fun to do, check out my top picks:

My friends at the West Michigan Whitecaps are wrapping up their 2021 Season this weekend and they are inviting fans out to the last weekend of the season. Each day of the weekend Fans can head to the ballpark for some family fun. Enjoy all kinds of baseball fun before it is too late. The little ones can enjoy Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Night on Friday. On Saturday, the whole family can enjoy fireworks night and on Sunday they can enjoy Fan Appreciation Day with a special prize for fans! For tickets visit the West Michigan Whitecaps website.

John Ball Zoo is officially inviting all wizards, witches, and muggles alike to Wizarding Weekends. For two enchanting weekends, the Zoo will magically transform for this family-friendly event. From entering Nocturnal Alley to exploring the Forbidden Forest, there is much for every wizarding fan to enjoy. Join JBZ in the realms, hollows, and platforms throughout the magical grounds. Time to renew your imagination and brush up on your spells. Costumes are highly encouraged so put on your robes and grab your wand, and visit the fantastic beasts of the muggle world. Wizarding Weekends at John Ball Zoo happens for two weekends September 11, 12, and 18, 19 from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. each day.

Come to this totally UNI-que event! See beautiful unicorns, unicorn princesses, plus mermaids and mermen in the 1/3 acre pond. Experience the joy through: farm tours, nature walks, tutus, headbands and all things magical. Head to Fellinlove Farm in Holland this Saturday from 2 – 5 PM for a chance to see the mermaids for the last time this season. No tickets necessary.

Sportsmen for Youth, a non–profit corporation, is a group comprised of many sporting organizations who have pooled their resources to design a free one-day family friendly event to introduce our youth to the great joy and appreciation of outdoor sports. It is an outdoor extravaganza where kids of all ages can experience the outdoors and its many opportunities. This ABSOLUTELY FREE day provides activities, demonstrations, and information from each of our exhibitors. Prize drawings, lunch and gift bags are also provided for all youth in attendance.

Rockford’s Art in the Park is back for 2021 this Saturday from 9 AM – 5 PM! We’ll feature over 50 Michigan artists showing a variety of art for sale including jewelry, pottery, paintings, photography, pastels, woodwork, home décor, baskets, fiber arts, wearables, sculpture, fused glass and papercraft. Free admission to the public for this one-day, juried show.

The Allegan County Fair opens this weekend and runs through next week. Be sure to bring the whole family out to the fair grounds to enjoy rides, food, fun and other entertainment. Even better, this Sunday is Family Day. Fill the car full of your family and bring everyone gets in for one price!

9/11 Remembrance/Memorial Events around West Michigan

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the dreadful terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. In remembrance of the fallen police officers, firefighters and people who where in the towers on that day there are several events and services going on around West Michigan. Check out some of the featured event below to honor the victims of that tragic day.

Join Paws With A Cause at Retriever Fever, an event for dog owners to meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon. There will be tables with vendors, Assistance Dog demonstrations, door prizes, merchandise, and food trucks. But most importantly a large fenced-in area for the retrievers to play! Join Paws With A Cause on September 11 from 11-2 pm at the Grand Ravines Dog Park in Jenison, MI

Join Lions and Rabbits for the annual Creston After Dark street party and local artist initiative! September 11 from 12pm – 10pm meet at the corner of Quimby and Plainfield for some fun! The mission if this event is to promote local economic development through Arts and Culture. This event celebrates local talent and collaborative partnerships within our community while fundraising for the Arts + Creston. Be sure to check out all of the fun activities including a designated kids zone for fun for all ages.