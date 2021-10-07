Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide October 8th – 10th

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) – The Fall Family fun continues across West Michigan with an array of Fall Festivals, Halloween-themed events and other exciting, outdoor, autumn activities. If you and youre family are looking to take advantage of the crisp fall weather check out my complete list of family fun for this weekend:

Kids’ Food Basket welcomes the community to join them on their Farm for a Fall Festival taking place this Sunday, October 10 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM. Guests will enjoy fall treats, lawn games, volunteering opportunities, and activity stations. This open house style event is free, open to the public and family friendly. Click here to RSVP. (Kids Food Basket)

Head to Wyoming’s Lamar Park for their annual Trick or Treat Trail! Trick or Treat Trail is a fun, festive, family event connecting local businesses with the community! Bring the whole family out for free candy, games, face painting, bounce houses, a DJ, and tons of fun! Halloween costumes are optional, but encouraged! (Wyoming Parks and Recreation)

Enjoy the splendors of autumn at Blandford’s Fall Fest on October 9th, 2021! Bring the whole family to enjoy a day of crafts, games, candle dipping, and even make your own scarecrow to take home with you! This fun-filled day will also include a wildlife presentation, blacksmith demonstrations, and so much more. (Blandford Nature Center)

Head to Van Andel Arena this weekend for the Monster Jam Arena Tour. Enjoy all things Monster Trucks as you watch the trucks leap and hurdle dirt hills. Be amazed by the crazy flips and tricks with the entire family. Be sure to pre-purchase your tickets online.

Join Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan for Boo Bash Saturday, Oct. 9th from 10am to 12pm! See some of your favorite princesses and superheroes! They’ll also have pumpkin decorating, doughnuts, cider, and more. Bring your family, friends, neighbors, all are welcome for this free community event. (Peidatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan)

Climbing, Shooting Sports, Zipline, Fall Trail Walk, Pumpkins, Doughnuts, Cider and family fun for everyone! Enjoy two days of fall family fun this weekend at a 35-acre outdoor adventure center in Walker. From cider and donuts, archery, zipline, climbing walls and trails to activities for youngsters, it’s bound to be a fun time for all ages to safely enjoy outdoor fall activities in West Michigan.

Head to Grandville this Friday and Saturday for free Fall Fest Activities like the corn box, game tables and pedal tractors. Both days will have a host of family fun activities for all. Don’t miss out on delicious food, live entertainment, inflatables, petting zoo and so much more.

Head to downtown Holland this Friday and Saturday for this year’s Fall Fest. Enjoy professional pumpkin carvers, walking tours, an artisan market, and a variety of fun fall-themed activities including pumpkin painting, a candy in the haystack hunt, pumpkin toss contest, and much more! Take a hayride from Downtown Holland to the Holland Farmers Market (and back again) for more fall fun!

Head to Lowell this weekend for their Harvest Celebration that will have a host of family fun for all. Put on your walking shoes and enjoy the autumn air while visiting all the events throughout Historic Lowell! Participate in or view the Harvest Hustle 5K Run/Walk or the Outdoor Chili Madness Chili Cook-off, plus head to the fairgrounds for the Autumn Marketplace, which will feature Arts and Crafts, Farmers Market, Flea Market, Scarecrow-Building hoedown, and live entertainment!

Come to the Allendale Community Park for a free, fun-filled night. They are showing the movie “Casper!” Gather at the bandshell a bit early to grab a treat while supplies last. Bring your friends, a chair, and a warm blanket. This will be an event you do not want to miss!

It is the opening weekend for The Glowing Forest at Connonsburg. This experience is a lighted sensory walk through the forest at Cannonsburg Ski Area. The woods are lit up with multiple light displays that all ages can enjoy. The Glowing Forest will run every Friday and Saturday 7pm-10pm through the end of October.