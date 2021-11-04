Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide November 5th -7th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Its the first weekend in November and that means the spooky Halloween season is over and families are beginning to get excited for the upcoming holiday season. Across west Michigan tons of great family-friendly events are taking place. From hockey games to Christmas markets there is something for all ages. If you’re looking for some great ideas, check out my complete list:

If you are looking for an affordable way to escape the cold weather then head to any Celebration Cinema across West Michigan to enjoy Space Jam: A New Legacy as part of their Flicks Family Film Series. This is completely free for kids 12 years and under. All other tickets cost just $5! Enjoy some delicious popcorn and with Space Jam: A New Legacy with the whole family.

Another indoor option to keep you warm this weekend is to head to the Lake Shore Museum Center for their Magnet Science event this Saturday. Kids of all ages can enjoy this science fun from 1PM- 3PM and discover all of the different uses for medicine, transportation, toys and so much more.

In celebration of Veterans Day, the city of Walker will be paying tribute to all veterans by hosting a parade that is set to step off at 9:30Am this Saturday, November 6. Take sometime to celebrate those who have served for our freedom this weekend. Veterans day will be nationally celebrated on November 11, 2021.

With the cold weather comes hockey season and two great West Michigan are hitting the ice this weekend with home games for fans to enjoy. The Muskegon Lumberjacks and he Kalamazoo Kwings are both holding home games at their respective arenas this weekend. Be sure to check out their websites for ticketing information.

More Weekend Family Fun: