Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide November 5th -7th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Its the first weekend in November and that means the spooky Halloween season is over and families are beginning to get excited for the upcoming holiday season. Across west Michigan tons of great family-friendly events are taking place. From hockey games to Christmas markets there is something for all ages. If you’re looking for some great ideas, check out my complete list:
Flicks Family Film Festival at Celebration
If you are looking for an affordable way to escape the cold weather then head to any Celebration Cinema across West Michigan to enjoy Space Jam: A New Legacy as part of their Flicks Family Film Series. This is completely free for kids 12 years and under. All other tickets cost just $5! Enjoy some delicious popcorn and with Space Jam: A New Legacy with the whole family.
Magnet Science on Saturday at the Lake Shore Museum Center
Another indoor option to keep you warm this weekend is to head to the Lake Shore Museum Center for their Magnet Science event this Saturday. Kids of all ages can enjoy this science fun from 1PM- 3PM and discover all of the different uses for medicine, transportation, toys and so much more.
Veterans Day Parade and activities in Walker
In celebration of Veterans Day, the city of Walker will be paying tribute to all veterans by hosting a parade that is set to step off at 9:30Am this Saturday, November 6. Take sometime to celebrate those who have served for our freedom this weekend. Veterans day will be nationally celebrated on November 11, 2021.
Lumberjacks and the Kwings Home games
With the cold weather comes hockey season and two great West Michigan are hitting the ice this weekend with home games for fans to enjoy. The Muskegon Lumberjacks and he Kalamazoo Kwings are both holding home games at their respective arenas this weekend. Be sure to check out their websites for ticketing information.
More Weekend Family Fun:
KCAD’s Fall Open House
Kendal College of Art and Design of Ferris State University is hosting their fall open house opportunity this Saturday from 1PM – 5PM. Discover their hand-on programs faculty and career opportunities.
Merchants and Makers Holiday Market
Merchants and Makers head to the Fulton Street Farmers Market this Sunday for a holiday themed market that everyone is sure to enjoy. Stop by from 11AM – 3 PM to check out all of the fabulous goods thy have to offer.
IllumiZoo at John Ball Zoo
There are only a few more opportunities to enjoy John Ball Zoo’s IllumiZoo. Head out to the zoo this weekend for an illuminating look at wildlife. Enjoy it all before it ends on November 14.
Grand Rapids Hot Cider Hustle Half Marathon & 5k
Head out to Millennium Part this Saturday for the Hot Cider Hustle Half Marathon & 5K. Run or walk your race and then enjoy some hot cider and a caramel apple when you cross the finish line.
Try Hockey for Free Walker Ice Arena
If your kids are looking to try out hockey, now is their chance to do so completely free. Head to Walker Ice this Saturday at Noon for Free Hockey, no experience needed.
Marvelous Mammals at Blandford Nature Center
Explorer all things mammals at Blandford Nature Center this Saturday. Learn all about these animals by listening to a variety of expert mammal ambassadors.
GRAM Drop-In Studio Collagraph Creations
Head to the Grand Rapids Art Museum this Saturday from 1PM to 4PM for the Drop-In studio call all about collagraph creations. While you’re there, explorer all things are with their wonderful exhibits.
Muskegon Market and Mercantile Annual Holiday Open House
Muskegon Market & Mercantile is starting their Christmas fun early this year with the Annual Holiday open house. stop by to check out their awesome vendors and have some holiday fun.
Fall Fun at Fellinlove Farm
Enjoy some fall fun at Fellinlove Farm this weekend. Watch the leaves fall as you explorer trails, kayak, pedal boat and more.