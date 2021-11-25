Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide November 26th – 28th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are nearing the start of december and that means that the holiday festivities are in full swing. Its the weekend and that means its time for holiday family fun in West Michigna and we have a complete list of ideas that are sure to get you into the holiday spirit this season.

Head to the Gilmore Car Museum for an outdoor driving tour through beautiful colors, lights, music, and dynamic decorations, as well as a visit inside the museum for the Gilmore’s decorated Festival of Trees among hundreds of classic cars, and a visit with Santa Claus.

Mischievous mice, dancing stockings, magical toys, and Santa with his prancing reindeer combine to create a wonderful hour of family entertainment in this classic ballet. Even the youngest members of your family will enjoy the show! The audience is welcome to join Santa and the cast on stage after the performance.

It gets dark early these days and we want to give you a few more hours for your hike, run, or dog walk! Our ski trail lights will be on from sunset-10pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday for this completely free family fun outdoor event that everyone can enjoy!

Experience a delightful outdoor European-style market with holiday items, delicious food and artisan demonstrations in Holland, Michigan. Located at the 8th Street Marketplace at the corner of 8th Street and Pine Avenue, weekends from November 20-December 11.

Lakeshore Museum November Saturdays: Paper Snowflakes CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES This Saturday from 1PM – 3PM bring the whole familiy down to teh Lakeshore Museum for their final November Saturday. Whether snow is on the ground or not, stop into the Museum to make your own paper snowflakes. Make just one or make enough to create your own blizzard! Sound of Music Grand Rapids Civic Theater CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES The Grand Rapids Civic Theater presents the Sound of Music now through December 19th! This holiday favorite will surely get you ready for the Holiday festivities to come. Be sure to chekco ut their website to secure tickets in advanced. DeGraaf Nature Center Holiday Craft CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES The DeGraaf Nature Center welcome families to come create a holiday craft with them this Saturday from 10AM – 11AM. Make a nature based craft made from found materials. Go for a walk and find what you need for your craft and come back together to assemble it. Nature is the best inspiration for beautiful crafts! Coopersville Santa Train CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES The Coopersville & Marne Railway Santa Train returns with decorated, heated cabs and a 90-minute round-trip ride. Children can sit with Santa and receive a present, and hear the Storytelling Princess read “The Polar Express.” Festival of Wreaths in Muskegon CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES Head to Downtown Musekgon this weekend and join the Mskegon Museum of Art for their annual newly update Festival of Frees, or should I say Festival of Wreaths. With a new twist this year, festival goes can enjoy an assortment of wreaths from the sidewalks of Muskegon from November 24 through December 5, 2021. Frederik Meijer Gardens “Wee” Are Thankful CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES Join The Fredrik Meijer Gardens this Friday for their Thanksgiving activities, “Wee” Are Thankful. Gather the harvest at the Log Cabin, jump and jam with a special musical guest, and listen to stories like Bear Gives Thanks and The Thankfulness Book. Don’t miss this fun opportunity to celebrate the meaning of thankfulness.

The Muskegon Lumberjacks are back on the ice with a homegame in downtown Muskegon. If youre looking for something fun to do, head to their game this weekend and enjoy some classic hockey fun complete with popcorn, hotdogs, ces creat and so much more!

The train will be open to the public beginning November 22, 2021 through January 2, 2022 with special pricing while the train is on display: FREE for children. Over the last few years the display has come to include many nods to Gerald R. Ford’s life in Grand Rapids, including South High School, Bill’s Place Diner, the Quonset Hut used in his congressional campaign, and even a miniature version of the iconic statue that greets visitors outside of the Museum.