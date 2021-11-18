Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide November 19th – 21st

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Its hard to believe we are into the second half of November and the Holiday seson is nearly here. Be sure to enjoy some of these fun weekend festivities before the Thanksgiving Holiday. Here are my top picks for this weekend of holidayfamily fun!

The 2021 Parade Theme is COME CELEBRATE OUR CHRISTMAS: A TRIBUTE TO OUR ESSENTIAL WORKERS. The parade coincides with the start of the Battle Creek International Festival of Lights in downtown Battle Creek, Michigan. Head out the Battle Creek this Saturday to enjoy both holiday festivities.

Head to Holland this Saturday from 5PM to 8PM for their Holiday Open House. The entire community is invited to stroll the beautifully decorated and brightly lit streets while shopping for holiday gifts you won’t find anywhere else! The event also features appearances by Santa and his favorite elf, a reindeer petting corral, strolling carolers and chestnut roasting.

Kalamazoo is welcoming the community to enjoy their Holiday Parade. Bring the whole family down because they are sure to enjoy all of the holiday fun in the Parade including a visit from Santa! Immediately following the Parade there will be great activities, food and fun all throughout downtown Kalamazoo.

John Ball Zoo is closing up its 2021 season this Sunday. Be sure to head down to visit all of the animals while you still can this season. Check out the gift shop while youre there, take home a cuddly stuffed animal of your favorite zoo friends to keep you company until next season.

Sparta Tree Lighting, Parade and Fireworks CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES Sparta is kicking off it’s holiday festivities this weekend with a parade, tree lighting, fireworks and a ton of family fun. this all kicks offfriday night from 5PM – 8PM. Woodland Mall’s Santa Arrival CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES Help welcome Santa to Woodland Mall this Sturday with this fun event. Santa arrives in style on an electric train! The Kentwood High School Dance Team will spread joy and cheer with a festive performance, and so much more! Everett’s Garden Christmas Light display CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES Enjoy our drive through light display throughout the Gardens with the family! It’s an exlosion of illuminating Christmas cheer that you won’t want to miss! Kerstmarkt Holiady Market CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES Experience a delightful outdoor European-style market with holiday items, delicious food and artisan demonstrations in Holland, Michigan. Located at the 8th Street Marketplace at the corner of 8th Street and Pine Avenue, weekends from November 20-December 11. Christmas Through Lowell CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES Lowell celebrates its 29th Annual Christmas Through Lowell premier shopping event during November. Shop for all of your holiday gifts while supporting local community. Hudsonville Holiday parade CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES The parade will begin at 10 am on Saturday, November 20. The floats will take off from the Pinnacle Center Drive and travel north on 32nd, ending on school street off of Central Blvd. Make sure to follow us down to Terra Square for hot chocolate, cookies, kids’ activities, Santa, Mrs. Clause.

Head to Blandford Nature Center this Saturday to learn about some of the many reasons why humans should be thankful for wildlife! In this program, we’ll also show our gratitude to some of our wildlife ambassadors by sharing treats with them.