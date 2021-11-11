Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide November 12th – 14th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for some family fun. Now that Halloween is over and we are into mid-November families can start looking forward to some holiday festivites including one of my top picks for this weekend, the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park. If youre looking for some more ideas for family fun, check out my complete list below.
Grand Rapids Public Museum Ethnic Heritage Festival
The GRPM’s Ethnic Heritage Festival returns to the GRPM on Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Learn about the various cultures from around the world that call West Michigan home. Ethnic Heritage Festival features music, art, food, visual presentations and captivating performances and more from local cultural organizations that will share their background, traditions and connection to West Michigan.
Final weekend of John Ball Zoo’s IllumiZoo
John Ball Zoo’s IllumiZoo: Wild Hues expereince is drawing to a close this Sunday. You still have a couple days left to enjoy this colorful, illuminating celebration of animals at Grand Rapid’s favorite zoo. Enjoy all kinds of color, lights and fun interactive displays while you still can. The music will move you through this experience as you wander through the famous Foubbles and LED interactive light walls.
Grand Rapids Art Museum Family Day: Lasting Legacy
Families and kids of all ages are welcomed to the Grand Rapids Art Museum this Saturday from 11AM to 4PM for Family Day: Lasting Legacy. This fun day will be complete with new exhibitions, scavenger hunts, prizes, gallery chats, art projects preformances and so mcuh more. All of this famiy fun is included with museum admission and absolutely no registration is required. Be sure to bring the whole family out to the GRAM this weekend to creat your lasting legacy.
The Christmas Lite Show’s Winter Wonder Walk
It is finally that holly, jolly time of year and there is no better way to get into the festive spirit than by enjoying The Christmas Light Show at LMCU Ballpark. While the famous drive-thru expereince will not open until later this month, families can enjoy the Winter Wonder Walk this weekend. Check out tickets online and be sure to head out to enjoy some holiday joy this weekend.
More Family Fun Opportunities:
Muskegon Luge Hike the Lights
If youre looking for some outdoor fun this weeekned, head to the Muskegon Luge. Hike their Ski Trails completely free and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Visit this Friday or Saturday from 5-10PM.
Thanksgiving Bash 2021
If youre looking for some more festive fun this weekend, but prefer to be indoors, this is a great option. Head to Woodland Mall this Saturday for their Thanksgiving Bash 2021. Enjoy different endors and get ready for the holidays a little bit early!
Camp Newaygo in the Moonlight
Enjpy this great virtual expereince for Camp Newaygo this weeked. Camp friends, familiy, alumn and everyone can expect to enjoy camp songs sung across the country, guest appearances from camp celebrities, and plenty of ways to support camp.
Van Andel Institute Gaming For Hope
Van Andel Institutes Gaming for Hope is a 24-hour gaming marathon that will be held virtually, beginning at 10 a.m. November 13 to November 14, 2021. All proceeds from the event will support Van Andel Institute’s biomedical research and K–12 and graduate education programs.
Grand Rapids Comic-Con
The Grand Rapids Comic Con will be hosted this weekend at the DeVos Place. Enjoy Fan Panels, shows, vendors, costumes, and a whole lot of fun this weekend from November 12 – November 14!
Grand Rapids Griffins Home Game
Hockey is back in full swing adn it is time to cheer on the Grand Rpaids Griffins this weekend for their home game! Head to Van Andel Arena and enjpy some hockey and some delicious treats from the arean! The whole family is sure to enjoy this!
Frugthaven Christmas Market
Another opportunity for soem holiday fun is to head to Greenville this weekend to enjoy the Frugthaven Christmas Market. Bring the whole family out to get into the festive spirit on the orchard.