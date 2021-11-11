Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide November 12th – 14th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for some family fun. Now that Halloween is over and we are into mid-November families can start looking forward to some holiday festivites including one of my top picks for this weekend, the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park. If youre looking for some more ideas for family fun, check out my complete list below.

The GRPM’s Ethnic Heritage Festival returns to the GRPM on Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Learn about the various cultures from around the world that call West Michigan home. Ethnic Heritage Festival features music, art, food, visual presentations and captivating performances and more from local cultural organizations that will share their background, traditions and connection to West Michigan.

John Ball Zoo’s IllumiZoo: Wild Hues expereince is drawing to a close this Sunday. You still have a couple days left to enjoy this colorful, illuminating celebration of animals at Grand Rapid’s favorite zoo. Enjoy all kinds of color, lights and fun interactive displays while you still can. The music will move you through this experience as you wander through the famous Foubbles and LED interactive light walls.

Families and kids of all ages are welcomed to the Grand Rapids Art Museum this Saturday from 11AM to 4PM for Family Day: Lasting Legacy. This fun day will be complete with new exhibitions, scavenger hunts, prizes, gallery chats, art projects preformances and so mcuh more. All of this famiy fun is included with museum admission and absolutely no registration is required. Be sure to bring the whole family out to the GRAM this weekend to creat your lasting legacy.

It is finally that holly, jolly time of year and there is no better way to get into the festive spirit than by enjoying The Christmas Light Show at LMCU Ballpark. While the famous drive-thru expereince will not open until later this month, families can enjoy the Winter Wonder Walk this weekend. Check out tickets online and be sure to head out to enjoy some holiday joy this weekend.

More Family Fun Opportunities: