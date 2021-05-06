Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide May 7th – 9th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spend your weekend enjoying spring, fun and most importantly your mom. This weekend is Mother’s Day, so no matter what you do make sure you are celebrating your mom and tons of events around West Michigan are going to make that possible. Check out all of the Mother’s Day celebrations this weekend where you live!

Join Post Family Farms for their Spring Family Day this Saturday from 10 A.M. – 4 P.M. Enjoy their yummy donuts and cider while riding on a hayride or train. Check out the play areas and animal barn while your at it and even catch a glimpse of their pig races. For more information about the spring fun at Post Family Farms visit their Facebook page or website.

Head out to Fredrick Meijer Gardens this Saturday from 10 A.M. – 12 P.M. for a fun Mother’s Day event. Check out all of the awesome things around the gardens including the Bonsai Show and step into the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden for some fun mom-themed activities including stories, music and crafts.

Get outside and enjoy nature while celebrating your mom! Blandford Nature Center will be hosting a Mother’s Day hike this Saturday from 10 A.M. – 11 A.M. Enjoy all of the beautiful trails and spend some quality time with mom. Not to mention, a fun spring-time craft will also be provided during the event. To register for the event visit the Blandford Nature Center website.

Moms golf for FREE this Sunday at Craig’s Cruisers Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon. With the purchase of a child’s Mini-Golf all moms can have some free Mini-Golf fun. Enjoy the day with your kids, outside enjoying the weather and being recognized for all the amazing things you do. For more information visit the Craig’s Cruisers website.

Calling all Muskegon County Moms! This Sunday from 1 P.M. – 4 P.M. stop by the Historic Sites for free admission at the Hackley and Hume Historic Site, Fire Barn Museum, and the Scolnik House of

the Depression Era. Not to mention moms will also receive a complimentary gift. Tours depart every 20 minutes, so make sure to stop by this Sunday for free fun for Mom.

Starting this Friday, Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo will be open for the season. Checkout all of the animals, goodies and attractions that they have to offer during their Summer season. Friday and Saturday the farm will be open from 9 A.M. – 6 P.M. and then on Sunday the farm will be open from 10 A.M. – 5 P.M. Buy your tickets here and don’t miss the chance to kick of the summer at Lewis Adventure!

This Sunday from 12 P.M. – 6 P.M. all moms will receive 50% off their admission fees for the Boulder Ridge Mother’s Day special. Spend the day celebrating mom by checking out all of the animals at the zoo. In order to qualify for this offer, tickets must be purchased at the zoo gate. For more information click here or visit the Boulder Ridge website.

Carnival games, prizes, cornhole, carnival food and more this weekend at Freemont Christian School’s Spring Carnival. In their final fundraiser for this school year Freemont Christian School is inviting the public to their Spring Carnival. Enjoy everything that they have to offer this Friday from 5:30 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. Purchase your tickets online before the event or night of.

Wittenbach Wege Center – Agriscience and Environmental Education at Lowell High School is hosting Fun on the Farm this Saturday from 9 A.M. – 12 P.M. Get up close and personal with a new born calf or pet a sheep. Interact with a ton of barnyard friends in this free weekend event. Come out on and enjoy this fun weekend with your family and other farm friends.

Grand Rapids Succulents will be hosting a succulent and cacti planting bar this Saturday from 10 A.M. – 4 P.M. at Schuler Books. Stop by and purchase individual plants or build-your-own arrangement at the planting bar full of colorful and rare cacti & succulents! While you’re there check out all of the books inside of Schuler Books and even grab a coffee or snack from the café . Check it out!

Tulip Time is almost done, make sure to check it out for its final weekend. All of the fun tulip fun is back with a few changes. All events will take place with CDC guidelines in mind. Enjoy a virtual princess visits, a virtual walk/run as well as in-person events such as the carnival or walking tours. And of course come on out to Holland to see all of the beautiful tulips around the town. For more information on events and registrations visit the Tulip Time website.

Fellinlove Farm is hosting Tiptoe Down Tulip Trail this Saturday and Sunday from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. Walk through tulips, play with animals and paddle around the pond in paddle boats or kayaks. No tickets needed, just show up and have some spring time fun.

Head on out to the Grand Rapids Art Museum this weekend for their Drop-in Studio Sessions. For the entire month of May they will be hosting a collaging workshop that is free with museum admission. Get carried away with collaging this Saturday from 1:00 PM — 4:00 PM in the GRAM Auditorium.

Starting this Saturday and continuing every Saturday through the month of May, head out to Studio Park Marketplace for a fun pop-up shop event. Several local businesses will be at the Marketplace selling their goods and mingling with the community. Check out the DJ there this Saturday and get ready to check out all of this shopping fun.