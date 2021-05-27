Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide May 28th – 30th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This holiday weekend is extra long so that means there is extra fun all weekend long. Check your listings for Memorial day parades, ceremonies, and commemorations and be sure to check out all of the fun events going on around West Michigan this weekend.

An exciting, immersive, hands-on experience will be “landing” at the Air Zoo open to the public Saturday, May 29th. Be the Astronaut will teach guest about the challenges and excitement of spaceflight. They then will complete a mission in a virtual spacecraft from Earth orbit, to the Moon, Mars, Ceres & Jupiter. Dont miss out on some “out-of-this-world fun!”

The West Michigan Whitecaps decided that Princess Night wasn’t good enough, so they decided to turn Princess Night into Princess Weekend! Stop by the ball par this Friday or Saturday to enjoy some baseball fun, dressed as your favorite princess. Not to mention, the first 500 fans 14 & under through the gates will receive an awesome light up snowflake wand. Dont miss out on this great opportunity at LMCU Ballpark this weekend.

Head out to Grand Haven this weekend and enjoy the spectacular, Coast-Guard City water show, The Musical Fountain. Each night this weekend (Friday – Sunday) the show will begin at 10:00 P.M. once the sun has set. Enjoy the beautiful show of water dancing to some of your favorite music. Bring snacks, blankets and family to enjoy this night time show.

Memorial Day Weekend Celebrations

It is Memorial Day weekend and that means there is extra family fun going on all around west Michigan. Be sure to check your local listings for community parades, celebrations and ceremonies. Spend the weekend with family and friends while honoring the military personnel who lost their lives in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Events Include:

MOO-Ville Creamery will be celebrating its 15th and 16th anniversary this weekend. Because the pandemic cancelled celebration plans last year, they have decided to combine two celebrations into one. Come on out to the Nashville location this weekend Saturday the 29th & Monday the 31st from 9 A.M. – 9 P.M. to celebrate with bounce houses, ice cream sundaes, a petting farms and so much more!

Every Sunday is Family Day for the West Michigan Whitecaps. Head out to the ballpark this Sunday for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Family Day. The first 1,000 through the gates eat free. Make sure to bring a ball and glove to play catch before the game and bring your running shoes to run the bases after the game. Not to mention all of the fun available to families during the game like character visits and air brush tattoos.

Head out to Blandford Nature Center this Saturday for some tie dye fun. Bring you own times to tie dye outdoors and in nature with the family. You must register for this event so be sure to head on over to the Blandford Nature Center website to register your family. Get excited to add some color to your day with Blandford Nature Center.

Stop by Brooks Park in Downtown Newaygo this weekend (Friday – Sunday) to see handmade crafts, one of a kind resale items and local foods. On Saturday enjoy the 3rd Annual River Country Crusin’ with the Oldies Car Show that will begin at 10:30 A.M. Don’t miss out on other activities including a pancake breakfast, sidewalk sales, live music at area restaurants and more this weekend in downtown Newaygo!

Head out to Camp Henry this weekend with the whole family. From Friday – Sunday, Families can get a taste of summer camp fun by exploring, connecting and relaxing. Food and lodging will be included with registration. Visit the Camp Henry website to get your family registered for this awesome opportunity.

Start your holiday weekend off right by visiting Dunneback and Girls Farm this Friday at 4 P.M. for live music and family fun. The event is completely free so just show up and get ready to enjoy a great farm show with the family.

Head out to Studio Park Marketplace for its final, fun pop-up shop event. Several local businesses will be at the Marketplace selling their goods and mingling with the community. Check out the DJ there this Saturday and get ready to check out all of this shopping fun.

Hop on out to Sky Zone Grand Rapids for Sunday Funday GLOW event on Sunday, May 30th from 8-10 P.M. Purchase your tickets in advanced by clicking here. Capacity is limited so make sure to register soon to reserve your spot.