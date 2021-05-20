Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide May 21st – 23rd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weekend is finally here and that means it is time for some family fun. The weather is especially warm this weekend so make sure to get outside and enjoy for family-friends events around West Michigan.

Visit with the Grand Rapids Public Museum this Saturday for the opening of their brand new exhibit, POPnology. Celebrate and explore some of the greatest works of popular culture inspired technology innovation and imagination in history. Visitors will then have the opportunity to explore and see how technology has been included by movies, books, television, art, and futurists. Don’t miss out on this fun and be sure to purchase your tickets in advanced by clicking here.

Help fill Downtown with colorful chalk art at the “Chalk It Up” festival this Sunday from 11 A.M. – 6 P.M. Visit the DGRI tent to get your chalk goodie bag. Attendees are welcome to work anywhere around Downtown and be sure to grab some FREE cotton candy from our nearby vendor while you’re at it!

Check out the live, recreation of famous works of art all over downtown grand rapids this Saturday from 1 P.M. – 5 P.M. This free, family-friendly events will feature models posing as characters in paintings and sculptures. Visit the events Facebook page for specific locations that these recreations can be found. Many of the locations include restaurants, hotels, parks and more.

Visit John Ball Zoo this Sunday, May 23rd from 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. to celebrate World Turtle Day. John Ball Zoo will have ambassador turtles for guests to view up-close while exploring the Zoo and learn more about the amazing native turtles of Michigan. Zoo staff will also be available to educate guests and bring awareness to turtle conservation efforts at the Zoo and in the community. During your visit, ask how you to get involved digitally to help save turtles and even enjoy turtle-themed food.

After over a year of being closed, Celebration Cinema South will be opening its doors once more to guests. Movie goers can enjoy titles such as Raya and the Last Dragon, Godzilla Vs. Kong, and more all weekend long. Don’t forget to visit the concessions for some yummy popcorn and celebrate opening weekend for Celebration Cinema South.

Join West Michigan Youth Ballet for our Spring performance of Sleeping Beauty this Friday and Saturday. In order to keep families, friends and dancers safe the performance will be virtual, but visit wmyb.org for for more information on how to support the dancers. To view the performance this weekend purchase tickets on their website.

Visit John Ball Zoo this Friday, May 21st to celebrate Endangered Species Day. With roughly 37,400 species under threat of extinction John Ball Zoo wants to spread awareness, take action, and celebrate conservation successes with its visitors and community. The zoo houses 20 endangered species, including cotton-top tamarins, mountain bongos and more. During your visit chat with the staff who will help visitors to understand what they can do to help.

AMF Bowling Co. is welcoming families to their lanes this Saturday from 1 P.M. – 5 P.M. for FREE Bowling, FREE Shoe Rental, $1 12 oz. Soft Drinks, $1 Cookies, $2 Hot Dogs, and $14 Pizzas. Guests will have one hour of free bowling and shoes for kids 15 and younger. Adults will receive a discounted rate. Make sure to check it out and have some family, bowling fun this weekend.

Check out the 2021 Children’s Business Fair this Saturday from 10 A.M. – 12 P.M. This event is a blend of ideas, creativity, and hard work that allows children to develop a brand, create a product or service, and build a marketing strategy and sell. Friends, family, community members, and entrepreneurs are invited to check out the items for sale.

Join Post Family Farms for their Spring Family Day this Saturday from 10 A.M. – 4 P.M. Enjoy their yummy donuts and cider while riding on a hayride or train. Check out the play areas and animal barn while your at it and even catch a glimpse of their pig races. For more information about the spring fun at Post Family Farms visit their Facebook page or website.

Head on out to the Grand Rapids Art Museum this weekend for their Drop-in Studio Sessions. For the entire month of May they will be hosting a collaging workshop that is free with museum admission. Get carried away with collaging this Saturday from 1:00 PM — 4:00 PM in the GRAM Auditorium.