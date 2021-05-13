Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide May 14th – 16th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends in the weather tracking center are anticipating warmer weather into this weekend and that means it is time to get outside and enjoy the Spring air. Have fun this weekend at a baseball game, learning new soccer skills or even enjoying some tasty food on the farm. Whatever you do make sure you get outside and enjoy some of these fun, family events where you live.

Head to LMCU Ballpark this Friday or Saturday for some West Michigan White Caps fun. This will be the first weekend home games of the year and they are pulling out all of the stops. This Friday with be FAN-omenal Friday with theme nights, a kids happy hour, mascot autograph session and more. And then on Saturday, Family Fare Fireworks are back. Both nights enjoy a night of baseball, ballpark snacks and family fun. Buy tickets here.

Swing by the Critter Barn this Saturday from 1 P.M. – 4 P.M. for their Barnyard Bash. Check out their brand new location by touring the large barn, visiting animals and exploring all of the family fun that Critter Barn has to offer. Enjoy face painting, cookies, crafts, and more this Saturday. Dont miss this exclusive first look opportunity.

Midwest United FC will be hosting a FREE soccer clinic to kids ages 3 – 7. Participating kids will have once hour to have fun, play games and learn some new skills. This event will be hosted at the Midwest United FC Complex in Kentwood Sunday from 4 P.M. – 5 P.M. Fill out the registration form by clicking here. All you have to do is sign up and show up in shin guards.

Light up Long Lake in Portage at Ramona Park this Saturday from 8 P.M. – 9:30 P.M. during their Lanterns on the Lake event. Take some time to decorate lanterns with words of love and encouragement and then float them off on the lake. While decorating, families are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner or snack to enjoy while live music is played.

Help the Blandford Farm this Friday from 10:30 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. and get some behind the scenes action. See what it is like to assist with the barnyard chores by feeding livestock. weeding the garden and more. To register to be a barnyard helper for the day, click here or visit the Blandford Nature Center website.

This Sunday for 1 P.M. – 4 P.M. join Sherman Lake YMCA in their Family Adventure Day & Open House. Take some time to learn about everything that Sherman Lake has to offer including staff introductions, camp activities and more. Start thinking about how you might want to spend your Summer vacation at Camp Sherman. Register for this event by clicking here.

Stop by Frugthaven Farm this Saturday from 1 P.M. – 7 P.M. to enjoy some tasty BBQ from Two Bones food truck. Frugthaven Farm will also have coffee, donuts, and marketplace finds available to all guests. Don’t miss out on this fun, tasty weekend event.

Grand Rapids Succulents will be hosting a succulent and cacti planting bar this Saturday from 11 A.M. – 3 P.M. at Elevated GR. Stop by and purchase individual plants or build-your-own arrangement at the planting bar full of colorful and rare cacti & succulents! While you’re there check out all of the community of Artisans, Artists, Makers, and Vendors. Check it out!

Kick start the Grand Rapids Summer Clean Up Series with the Grand Rapids Water Protectors this Sunday at Grand Rapids Bike Park. Anyone and everyone is invited to come clean up various parks in the Grand River and Plaster Creek watershed all summer long. One Sunday per month from 1:30 P.M. – 3:30 P.M. the Grand Rapids Water Protectors and other community members will be out cleaning up. Stop by this Sunday for the first event of the summer.

Join Post Family Farms for their Spring Family Day this Saturday from 10 A.M. – 4 P.M. Enjoy their yummy donuts and cider while riding on a hayride or train. Check out the play areas and animal barn while your at it and even catch a glimpse of their pig races. For more information about the spring fun at Post Family Farms visit their Facebook page or website.

Head on out to the Grand Rapids Art Museum this weekend for their Drop-in Studio Sessions. For the entire month of May they will be hosting a collaging workshop that is free with museum admission. Get carried away with collaging this Saturday from 1:00 PM — 4:00 PM in the GRAM Auditorium.

Starting this Saturday and continuing every Saturday through the month of May, head out to Studio Park Marketplace for a fun pop-up shop event. Several local businesses will be at the Marketplace selling their goods and mingling with the community. Check out the DJ there this Saturday and get ready to check out all of this shopping fun.