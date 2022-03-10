Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide March 11th – 13th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for some family fun. There is so much to see and do all of West Michigan. Maranda has compiled a list of the top family fun events that are taking place! If you’re looking for something fun to do

Courtesy of Grand Rapids Public Museum

Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs has officially arrived at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Families can enjoy these prehistoric attractions completely free with regular museum admission. This brand new exhibit features interactive, prehistoric fun for all ages. Learn to fly like the Pterosaurs dinosaur in a virtual reality simulation and explore all of the fossils on display.

HIS Dance Ensemble presents RED, an original contemporary ballet retelling the story of the classic tale “Little Red Riding Hood”. Through this live-action dance interpretation of a beloved classic, we will see ourselves in Red’s journey as she must face decisions to stay focused and seek truth. Check out this wonderful performance this Saturday at The Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Arts and Worship at Grand Rapids Christian High School.

Courtesy of GettyImages

Blandford Nature Center is full of fun activities for the family this Saturday! Pioneer Sugaring is an event that the whole family can enjoy. Learn about the history behind tapping for maple syrup and even have the chance to taste the sweet syrup for the Blandford maple trees. Other opportunities for sugar tapping fun can be found on the Blandford Nature Center website.

Head to any Celebration Cinema this weekend to enjoy their Flicks Family Films Series. This weekend families can enjoy the movie, Hotel Transylvania. Kids under twelve can enjoy the movie completely free and everyone else is just five dollars. This fun movie will have the whole family giggling. Check out this affordable fun anytime this weekend. For specific showtimes visit the Celebration Cinema website.

St. Patrick’s Day Festivities

Courtesy of GettyImages

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and this weekend is a great time to get in the spirit with the whole family. Find the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow with some fun activities for all ages taking place this weekend. Here are some fun opportunities to take part in the festivities

St. Patrick’s Day Parade with the Cat in the Hat

Grand Ledge Area District Library | Saturday 2 PM – 4 PM

Get Lucky in Lowell

Downtown Lowell | Saturday 10 AM – 5 PM

Muskegon St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Western Ave, Muskegon | Saturday 11 AM

Go Green! Scavenger Hunt

Downtown Muskegon | Saturday 9 AM – 6 PM

Shamrock Glow Party

Allendale Middle School | Saturday 6 PM – 8 PM | Open for ALL Allendale Students

‘Erin-Go-Bark’ ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE for People + Pets

Wicks Park | Saturday 12:30 PM

City of Grand Rapids 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Grand Rapids Library Foundation | Saturday 11 AM

St. Patrick’s Day Cookie Workshop

Spruced Studio | Sunday 1 PM – 4 PM

This weekend at Peter Martin Wege Theatre The junior Company at Grand Rapids Ballet will present the classic take of Aladdin! Enjoy beautiful dancing to Arabian nights and fall in love with Jasmine and Aladdin in this beautiful telling of a classic tale. For information about showtimes and tickets visit the Grand Rapids Ballet website.

Grand Haven Christian Middle School Students are presenting Frozen Jr. this weekend! Enjoy the fun story of a sister duo that learn the power of love and sisterhood through an adventurous journey. Kids and families can enjoy several show times throughout Friday and Saturday. For more information visit the Grand Haven Christian Facebook Page.