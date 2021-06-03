Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide June 4th – 6th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – School is out for the summer and it is time to celebrate with some exciting family fun activities around West Michigan. There are tons of outdoor events that will get you outside and enjoying this summer, warm weather! Have a great weekend where you live!

Join the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids this Saturday from 9:30 A.M. to 12 P.M. to celebrate Healthy Kids Day. This free event will include an in-person and virtual option for families. Guests will learn primarily about health, wellness, cooking, nutrition, enrichment, community and more all through fun active play and educational activities to keep kids and adults moving and learning.

Festival of the Arts is returning this weekend for Plein Air running June 4 – 6, 2021. Artists will be spread through out downtown Grand Rapids painting urban landscapes, live, and enter into a juried prize exhibition. This event will also include tons of family fun activities including live music, food, kids painting, light show and more.

Kalamazoo’s annual Do Dah Parade is back this Saturday at 11 A.M., but this year it will look a little different. Kalamazoo has announced that this year it will be a walkable, reverse parade that will allow viewers to walk past the stationary parade units. Viewers have the option to walk or bike the parade from Lovell and Portage St. to Kalamazoo Mall. Guests will be able to vote on their favorite unit on line.

Sand Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking off Summer this Saturday from 3 P.M. to 10 P.M. This fun event will include a mini parade, games for kids, scavenger hunt, live music and more. The event will be held at Salisbury Park and will be completely free for all. Don’t miss the chance to start your summer off right with tons of family fun!

Friday, June 4, 2021 is National Donut Day! Moelker Orchards will be open from 7:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. to help the community celebrate this fun day. Pre ordering your donuts is recommended, but walk=ins are welcome. Enjoy yummy flavors including: Apple Cinnamon, Caramel Apple, Buttermilk with Chocolate or Vanilla icing. Outdoor eating will be available, weather permitting.

Head out to Blandford Nature Center this Friday from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. to meet a few of Blandford’s owl ambassadors, play an owl game, and finish the day with hands-on pellet dissection to learn a little bit more about feathered friends.

Meet Queen Else, Princess Anna and Kristoff this Saturday at Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo. The trio will be available for meet and greets from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M. While you’re there don’t forget to check out all of the fun on the farm.

The warm weather is here to stay and there is no better way to cool down than to splash around in the pool. This Saturday, Bouws Pool in Holland is opening for the season. Opening day will be extra special as there will be a DJ jamming to all of the best music and even better, kids 16 and under can swim for free.

Stop by Artisan Love this Saturday from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. for a fun succulent planting bar. Guests can choose from a variety of planters including Quinn & Harry Designs concrete pots. Planters of your choosing will range from $8-$12. Succulents, soil and decorative rocks will be provided for free!

An exciting, immersive, hands-on experience will be “landing” at the Air Zoo open to the public. Be the Astronaut will teach guest about the challenges and excitement of spaceflight. They then will complete a mission in a virtual spacecraft from Earth orbit, to the Moon, Mars, Ceres & Jupiter. Dont miss out on some “out-of-this-world fun!”

Head out to Grand Haven this weekend and enjoy the spectacular, Coast-Guard City water show, The Musical Fountain. Each night this weekend (Friday – Sunday) the show will begin at 10:10 P.M. once the sun has set. Enjoy the beautiful show of water dancing to some of your favorite music. Bring snacks, blankets and family to enjoy this night time show.