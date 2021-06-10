Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide June 11th – 13th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weekend is here and that means it time for some big, summer-time, family fun! Enjoy all of these outdoor activities this weekend all around West Michigan. Whether you’re in Rockford, Kalamazoo, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids or anything in between there is something for you and your family. So, get out and enjoy these family-fun events where you live!

Head out to Rockford all weekend long to kick off Summer with some good family fun. This celebration will be complete with all kinds of family activities including a talent show, a karaoke party, a Movie on the Rogue, a carnival, a parade and so much more. Food, drinks, shuttle services and parking will be available throughout the downtown area. Do not miss this awesome event to kick off Summer in the best possible way!

Head out to the ballpark this weekend for a Kalamazoo Growlers game against the Traverse City Pit Spitters. This game is more than just a night at the park, any ticketed guest can bring their dog along to the ballpark for no extra cost. Bark in the Park will feature tons of family and dog fun all night on top of all of the typical ballpark fun! Reserve your tickets here.

Free Fishing Weekend is back in Michigan this weekend! All fishing license fees will be waived for two days, Recreation Passports will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites, residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish. If kids don’t want to head out to the water, they can participate virtually in the 4-H virtual derby this weekend. Youth will be able to complete virtual fishing challenges and submit entries through the Goosechase app and will be awarded points for each mission that is completed.

This year marks the 5th annual Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival 2021 which will showcase the rich cultures of Asia and the Pacific Islands. There will be many cultural demonstrations, performances, and vendors that will provide a fun and engaging time for the entire family. This completely free, family-friendly event will take place this Friday and Saturday at Calder Plaza. Take some time to learn and experience different Asian-Pacific cultures where you live.

The city of Grand Haven has brought a zone of fun to an empty lot along the Grand River in Grand Haven. This empty lot has been completely transformed in to a temporary “fun zone” that houses ping- pong tables, foosball and corn hole decks which will be open and free to the public. The Chinook Pier Fun Zone will be open all summer long from 10:00 A.M. – 10:00 P.M., and ping-pong paddles, balls and bean bags will be either left out for use or will be kept at the nearby mini golf shack.

This Friday, take a trip out to LMCU Ballpark, or should I say Hogwarts, for a Harry Potter themed night. Watch LMCU Ballpark transform into Hogwarts for one magical night and even bring your wands for this magical family fun. Tickets are available to for purchase here. Be sure to reverse your seats soon and don’t miss out on this Harry Potter experience at the ballpark.

The Kalamazoo Junior League is hosting their annual Touch-a-truck fundraising event from 10 A.M. – 2 P.M. This is a fun event for the whole family where kids, young and old, can learn about and touch an assortment of vehicles including police cars, fire trucks, construction equipment, race cars, buses and more! There will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy. From 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. no sirens, lights or horns will be played for those guests with noise and light sensitivity. After noon, kids will be able to turn on lights and sound horns for their favorite vehicles.

This Friday from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. Kalamazoo Nature Center invites kids out for their Kids’ Night Out event. This event not only gives parents a night out to themselves, but kids are going to have an amazing time at KNC enjoying some outdoor, educational activities, a campfire and s’mores! This event is for for elementary and middle school-aged children. Groups will be split by age, and will be kept small to promote a safe experience for all participants. Register by June 10 by clicking here.

Join Grand Rapids Art Museum for a unique and creative artmaking session. During the session, you’ll be guided through concept and material exploration. This Saturday from 10:30 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. explore combining pattern and color with portraits in GRAM Studio! Get inspired by the quilted works in American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum Collection and create your own personal narrative through patchwork.

Join SHP for their third annual Bunks Across America event this Saturday, June 12 from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. SHP chapters from around the United States will be coming together to provide new beds for children in need. Just in West Michigan alone Kelloggsville, Plainwell, Muskegon, Holland, and Cedar Springs chapters’ will be hosting build events that will provide beds for local children in need. If you or someone you know is in need of a bed, head to the SHP website for the chapter nearest you to request a bed.