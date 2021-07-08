Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide July 9th – 11th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Head out and enjoy some family fun this weekend. Across West Michigan some great events are happening that the whole family can enjoy. Take a look at my top picks!

Enjoy a magical night at the Musical Fountain in Grand Haven with a collaboration of some Disney classics and favorites featuring songs from the movies the Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Toy Story, Mulan, Pocahontas, Tarzan, The Incredibles, Enchanted, Frozen and Pirates of the Caribbean. The show will begin around 10:15 PM and will last about 27 minutes.

The 2nd Annual City Kids Day is happening this Saturday, July 10 from 12 PM – 5 PM inside the Kellogg Arena. Admission is completely free, so bring your kids out for a day of fun! This event includes give-a-ways, bounce houses, food, toys, face painting, games and prizes, FREE haircuts, appearance by Tony the Tiger, live music performances & much more!

Check out the last weekend of the Berlin Fair. This long-running fair brings family fun for all ages, including a carnival, yummy food, games and so much more. Be sure to check out their Kids Day July 9 at 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. The most fun to be had all around! Don’t miss Kids Day at the Berlin Fair! $1 Carnival Rides from 1-4pm $20 Wristbands

Head to the Holland Farmers Market this Saturday from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Parents can Shop from close to 100 local farmers and vendors while the kids enjoy fun children’s activities for free. And be sure to check out the Street performers that bring the Farmers market alive. Check out all of this family fun and more at the Holland Farmers Market this weekend.

Join LMCU Ballpark as their Movies From The Mound returns! This Friday Bring a blanket, chairs, and snacks to enjoy while you sit on the outfield grass and enjoy Frozen II on the outfield big screen! And check out their other film showing this week including enjoy The Croods – A New Age this Saturday.

Coastal Kids are splashing into Summer with this fun event! Join them this Saturday from 12 PM to 2 PM while they hang out at the splash pad in downtown Grand Haven, eating some delicious pizza (provided by us) and going out for ice cream after. Parents, please provide $5 for your kid to get some ice cream!

This fun John Ball Zoo exhibit brings to life everyone’s favorite animals. BRICKLIVE Supersized features animal sculptures made from nearly 2 million toy bricks. Sculptures are scattered throughout the zoo and feature natures small but mighty including birds, reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, insects, mammals, and marine species. This colorful, family- friendly exhibit will be available at the zoo all Summer long and it is included with zoo admission.

Frederik Meijer Gardens is blooming with family fun. Beginning June 14, the gardens will begin children’s activities every day of the week. Music, art and science, oh my! Spend time in the children’s garden for their summer activity series. Also enjoy all of the beautiful scenery, plants and sculptures throughout the gardens, plus enjoy special musical performances throughout the summer season. If you’re looking for a fun, outdoor event, this is the place to be.

GRPM is never short of some family fun, especially with their two newest exhibits: POPnology and Amazing Pollinators. Both exhibits were recently opened this year and have been a huge hit with guests. POPnology offers a hands-on, immersive experience that creates a connection between technology and pop culture. This exhibit features Iconic replicas throughout the exhibit including a Delorean time machine, androids and extraterrestrials from far-away galaxies and more. Amazing Pollinators offers a different immersive experience that allows guests to work through a maze-like game, taking on 48 survival missions from eight different pollinator groups including bees, butterflies, birds and more.